From techno-inspired rave bags to pants that depict neurons, this Chennai-based gender neutral fashion label’s creations are conversation starters

April 14, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

With white walls and trees swaying outside its large glass windows, the Space Biskit studio has an aura of calm. Till you meet the expressive clothes that reside here. They are conversation starters, with interesting personalities. From thread embroidery and panelling, to cutouts, and thread piping, there is a lot going on at Biskit, a fashion label started by siblings Shruti (30) and Harsha Biswajit (34), in 2017. The brand merges fine art and contemporary design and focusses on unisex clothing. Given that their parents, Shalini Biswajit and Biswajit Balasubramanian are well-known artists and run the Forum Art Gallery, Shruti and Harsha have always been surrounded by creative people. So, it was only natural for them to pursue art.

“We work with concepts and not according to seasons,” says Shruti, who studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, and handles the production and technical aspects like garment construction and fabric sourcing for the brand. Harsha, an alumnus of the School of Visual Arts, New York, handles the brand and visual identity.

A new media visual artist based out of Berlin, Harsha is also a photographer, and some of his pictures are featured on the apparel. This includes a print of a happy dog in a helmet and abstract space prints. “We work with shapes and what we create has to be super functional. So we have a lot of pockets, including secret ones,” Shruti adds, holding up a t-shirt with an incognito pocket on the cusp of the sleeve. They make single-edition pieces or a maximum of 21 editions of every style.

Biskit is now ready with its new collection Electrical Impulses (prices ₹10k and above), which Shruti says, represents how the world is a reflection of the mind. Which explains the pants with large cut-outs that depict neurons. A white zipped shirt covered in busy black embroidery portrays the spinal cord at the back. “It’s filled with scraps of muslin and covered with recycled polyester,” says Shruti explaining that they are a conscious brand and use leftover fabric or fabric waste in their creations.

“We also pick up dead stock from factories,” she says. A fine example of that is the structured black jacket and pants made of air mesh. Biskit uses materials such as recycled denim, recycled polyester, tencel, organic cotton.

Primarily in black, with a few greys, blues and a single white thrown into the palette, the collection features oversized tunic, pants, T-shirts, jackets. Black is a favourite, laughs Shruti, adding that the aesthetics are inspired by Berlin’s underground techno scene.

Biskit’s identity is more than that of a fashion label. Shruti and Harsha have conceptualised Biskit Underground sessions where DJs perform at different venues. So far the event has taken place in Milan, and at the Biskit studio in Chennai. Music is a big part of the label, says Shruti.

In February this year, Biskit collaborated with GWSU, an Italian brand for a popup in Milan. Every popup showcases collections designed specifically for the event. This one had techno-inspired rave bags that can be folded and carried like a fanny pack across the shoulder or unfolded so it can hold a bottle of wine. The popups are an amalgamation of clothes, art, and music and together they create an audio-visual experience.

“Just in December we did a popup at Magnetic Fields. The energy was great and with music we are in our comfort zone,” says Shruti. For that, they released a “Good Energy” capsule collection that comprised bucket hats, t-shirts, and water bottle bags.

Space Biskit is located at 57, Fifth street, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar, Chennai.