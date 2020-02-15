Loveat fursight

The 200-plus dogs at Gandhi Museum grounds were a treat to watch: their gait, temperament, and bow-bows warmed hearts. Their owners, beaming with pride, shared grooming tips to inspire more people to adopt dogs.

There were 60 native Indian breeds including the Rajapalayam or the Mudhol hound, Kanni, Kombai, Chippiparai, kithari, sambal and the caravan hound that registered for the show. The foreign breeds evoked curiosity, but it was the Indian ones that stole the show that was held last Sunday. Ten Manthais showed off their strengths in a parade: tall, energetic and intelligent, the dogs also have a keen sense of smell and sight, making them able guard dogs.

P Krishnan from Ramanathapuram, whose family has been rearing the native breed for almost a century, brought his pair. Resting them after the walk, he explained that native dogs adapt well to any condition and are unfussy. “They have a lifespan of up to 15 years. In the past, they were given as gifts to grooms during marriages in villages in southern Tamil Nadu as they were used to guard agricultural fields and also taken for hunting,” he said, adding, “There are many dog sculptures in temple architecture in Ramanathapuram district, as proof to this practice.” He hoped that the annual show encouraged people to adopt dogs as pets and created awareness on the different breeds.

The other native breeds also seemed to socialise well with everyone. They displayed their characteristic fighter spirit and developed an instant rapport with the crowd that kept cheering. S Ramanathan, the secretary of the Madurai Canine Club affiliated to the Kennel Club of India, said he was happy with the increasing number of participants each year. The club was established in 1998 and this was their 21st consecutive show. Like many previous years, dogs were paraded in two arenas and judged separately by judges Robert L T Dawson from Korea and Jonathan Mesach from Indonesia. They judged the dogs in three rounds on the basis of the standard breed size, their agility and obedience.

“Two separate score sheets help fetch more prizes and increase the probability of winning,” said Ramanathan. What was also encouraging, was the presence of 40 dogs of unknown pedigree that were brought for enrolment from various parts of the State. “With the certification process initiated, they would be ready to participate in dog shows by next year,” he added. Ramanathan said that he was the first to introduce a Rottweiler in the 1998 show. But he refrains from bringing his pets to the events he organises now.

For dog lovers gathered there, the show proved to be educative as well. R Priya came from Bengaluru with her three pets Nike, a Rottweiler; Diva, a Shih Tzu and; Ajra, a Golden Retriever. She said she spends almost ₹One lakh on their maintenance per month and takes them to every dog show possible. At the show, her Ajra was the star, winning the championship for the third year in a row.

Priya runs a pet salon in Bengaluru with her husband. “Dogs require proper care. They have to be groomed well. It does well to pamper them with massages and hair cuts too,” she explained.

Robert, one of the judges, said, “We use the Kennel Club of India’s standards as a benchmark to judge such shows. Over the years, awareness about native breeds has grown manifold. It is a welcome sign, though it is reported that native breeds are declining in numbers.”

S Ramesh, a first-timer at the event, was astonished by the variety he saw. A Great Dane that was 82 cm tall, weighing 90 kilogram, a Chihuahua that would fit in a handbag, a miniature Daschund, a sober Pug, an English Mastiff, German Shepherd, Labrador, Beagle, Pomerian, St Bernard, Doberman, French Bull and Miniature Pinscher, they were all there looking their cutest best. “I am glad I came here. I feel motivated to gift a pup to my daughter for Valentine’s Day,” he smiled.