From baton relay to leap frog: Good Shepherd Chennai invites past pupils for its alumni sports meet

August 30, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Brush up your track and field skills at the Good Shepherd School Alumni Sports Meet 2023 on September 9

Priyadarshini Paitandy 9299

Sports Day at Good Shepherd Convent

It is time to don your house colours again with the first-ever Good Shepherd School Alumni Sports Meet 2023. The event invites all past students to indulge in a bit of nostalgia and participate in sports activities that they used to do during school days. This includes march past, drill, flat race, leap frog, balloon burst (participants cycle with a stick in hand and burst water-filled balloons that are suspended overhead), baton relay and other relays. The competitions are divided according to age groups.

The event will take place on September 9 at the school’s spacious sports field. Sudha Shah, former international cricketer and alumna of the school will be the chief guest. The evening will end with a prize distribution ceremony and the house that finishes at the top will receive the championship trophy.

The idea for this sports meet came from the batches who missed a couple of sports days due to the pandemic. Registrations are on and the oldest member so far is a 90 year-old-alumna.

September 7 is the last day to register. The registration fee is ₹250. The sports meet will start at 3pm and end at 5.30 pm. For details and registrations, call: 8438197919 or log onto www.goodshepherdchennai.org

