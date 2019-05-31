World Bicycle Day: four cyclists travelling the world with a mission

Last month, three young cyclists from Manipur set out on a 70-day journey across Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Yumnam Chithang-Khomba Meitei, Ningthoujam Lakpa Meitei and Varnon Laishram, who just completed their Class XII, are pedalling over 3,200 kilometres to spread awareness on conserving the environment. In June, Bengaluru-based cyclist Ashis Kumar will commence his two-year journey spanning 30,000 kilometres across India to break the Guinness World Record (currently held by Australian cyclist Benjamin Woods) for the longest journey by bicycle in a single country. Environmentalist Vasu Primlani, 45, observes that cycling is an important medium to push an agenda. “This is a great way for millennials to promote ways to reverse climate change and also highlight other issues. But it shouldn’t stop here. The Government must develop infrastructure to enable more people to cycle,” says the Delhi-based triathlete currently training for the Ironman Arizona, to be held in the US next year.

To commemorate the second edition of International World Bicycle Day on June 3, we speak to four cyclists on a mission.

Abhishek Kumar Sharma, 28

Uttar Pradesh

Passionate about spreading the word on climate change, this ecologist recently flew down to India from New Zealand to participate in the 2019 election campaign. With a little Indian flag on his bike’s handle, he called it the Tiranga Yatra, “a symbolic bicycle journey across the world”. It all started in November 2014, when the young activist toured the country on wheels, organising lectures on personal hygiene and sanitation in schools and colleges, promoting the Swachh Bharat Campaign. Two years later, he took his mission abroad and rode across the US, Holland, Spain, France and New Zealand.

“The many natural disasters we’re facing today are due to climate change and global warming. All countries need to work on an inclusive approach to find solutions and this is what I am working towards,” says Sharma, who has travelled to 43 countries across four continents with financial support from friends and family.

He aims to learn enough about global warming to be able to create an eco-village in his hometown. “This community will be dedicated to all the people who opened their homes to me and gave me the funds to continue my journey,” says the activist who will soon complete the last leg of his world tour by covering cities in Africa and Australia, before heading back to India in 2020.

To donate, visit abhishekkumarsharma.com/donate/

Aakash Ranison, 21

Indore

Aakash Ranison (born Aakash Mishra) is a tech junkie, graphic designer, Red Hat-certified engineer, and a certified ethical hacker. But it hasn’t been an easy ride. As a child, he dreamed of getting to school on a yellow bicycle. But he had to wait till Class V to get his first cycle, only for it to be taken away during a family crisis. The next cycle he got was stolen.

At 14, he struggled to pursue his passion for computer science as his single mother couldn’t afford the classes. This inspired him to set up The Golden Bird Foundation a year later, in 2012. An enabler for the underprivileged, his NGO educates children for free. “Having faced many challenges as a child, I wanted to help others my age fulfill their dreams. I hosted Indore’s first cyclathon in 2014 and soon bought my first cycle,” says Ranison.

A quest to travel the world led him to his first cycle journey (in 2014) exploring waterfalls and lakes near his hometown. Soon, he was on his first trip to Mumbai and went on to explore Chennai, Puducherry, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chandigarh. “The last few years have taught me how travel impacts climate change and the need to promote conscious travel. I try to live a plastic-free life and have also turned vegan,” says Ranison.

He is now gearing up for his next challenge: a ride from India to Thailand via Myanmar later this year, and hopes to learn about sustainable methods adopted by these countries to protect the environment.

Details on aakashranison.com

Somen Debnath, 35

West Bengal

Currently on The World Biking Odyssey, the activist spreading awareness about HIV, has just reached Las Vegas. Having travelled across 150 nations, covering over 93,000 miles till date, his goal is to up the count to 191 countries by the end of 2020. This will conclude his journey that started in May 2004 from his hometown, Basanti, in the Sunderbans. “When I was 14, I came across an article about how AIDS was more deadly than cancer. When my teachers at school couldn’t explain why, I took up the special training programme at the West Bengal State AIDS Prevention & Control Society (WBSAPCS),” says Debnath who then launched an awareness campaign at school and started cycling to sensitise people about HIV.

His mission has taken him across all Indian states and most parts of the world, including the South Pole. On his travels, he ties up with local schools and colleges and delivers seminars on HIV, promotes the use of safe syringes, and encourages educational institutions to launch sensitisation programmes.

Debnath relies on partial financial support from the Indian embassy in the countries he visits. “Travelling has taught me how the world reciprocates what you’re feeling. If you are hopeful and optimistic, that’s what the universe will reflect back,” says the cyclist, recalling his visit to Afghanistan in 2007 when he was captured by the Taliban. Suspecting him to be a spy, they strapped him to a chair, blindfolded, for three weeks in a dungeon. “I made it out alive by cooking them a spicy Indian curry! They were impressed and realised I wasn’t a threat.” On concluding his journey next year, Debnath plans to set up a sustainable farm in the country.

To fund his journey, visit somen2020world.com

Mohit Kapoor, 22

Rajasthan

When his father offered him a scooter on turning 16, unlike most teenagers his age, Kapoor opted for a cycle. A year later, he dropped out of college and went on a 24-day journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a bid to explore local cultures and cuisines. As someone who believes he has learnt more on the road than from a classroom, Kapoor is on a mission to prove that marks don’t matter in the long run. “Cycling takes me to inaccessible corners of our country’s villages, what cars and flights can’t do,” says the bikepacker who promotes cycle rallies and has hosted a talk at a school in Delhi.

On his travels, Kapoor educates people on why learning on the road is an unmatched experience. “Initially, I rode for 150-200 kilometres a day but soon stuck to two to four kilometres a day. I spent more time exploring cities and interacting with locals,” he says. Back from his trip to the Himalayas early this year, the aspiring chef is now gearing up for his next ride to the Aravalli ranges to commemorate Bicycle Day.

To fund him, visit ketto.org/fundraiser/munchingonsaddle