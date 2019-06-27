For another walk in the park

INTACH Bengaluru’s Parichay will host a walk on June 29 at Cubbon Park. During this walk, many water stories associated with this botanical garden, created in 1870, will be narrated. “Water histories of this park will be shared by Bengaluru’s very own water man S Vishwanath aka Zenrainman,” says Meera Iyer, Convernor, INTACH Bengaluru Chapter. An overall history of Cubbon Park will be shared during the walk.

Vishwanath, founder of Rainwater Club and the man behind the movement ‘A Million Wells for Bengaluru’ has been working with the Department of Horticulture to revive old wells and water bodies. “We will discuss the unique characteristics of Bengaluru, a city sitting on the divide of the Arkavathy and Dakshina Pinakini Rivers. The ridge line places Cubbon Park in the Dakshina Pinakini basin. We will also talk about the challenges the city has had to cope with, thanks to this river basin approach,” says Vishwanath.

The Parichay walk will also present the traditional tank and well culture Bengaluru was once known for, how old wells were cleaned and revived by well-diggers (called Mannu Vaddars), and the connection between Cubbon Park and Karaga, a traditional festival of the Thigala community, adds Vishwanath.

Speaking about water bodies in the 198-acre lung space, Mahantesh Murgod, deputy director (Cubbon Park), Horticulture Department says, “We have three ponds, each one doused in history. While the one-acre wide Karagada Kunte is one of the sacred water bodies where Bengaluru’s Karaga procession stops every year for a community prayer, the Lotus Pond in front of Bal Bhavan and the Chamarajendra Pond next to the Maharaja’s statue, both about one-fourth of acre wide, are rich with water,” says Murgod.

The seven wells in Cubbon Park have been cleaned and provide the 8,000 plants and trees with ample water. Presently, members of the Mannu Vaddar community are de-silting other water bodies here,” he adds.

Parichay walkers will also pass through the 65 recharge wells that have been dug up to ensure the aquifers are filled. “The Mannu Vaddars (also called Bhovi Community) are traditional well diggers who clean and deepen old open wells.

They have a traditional knowledge of the wells of Bengaluru and are helping build recharge wells to augment the aquifers,” explains Vishwanath.

Mannu Vaddars larger role

Well-digger Munikrishna from Sarjapur says it is important to recharge groundwater so that the mannu (soil) stays hydrated and cool. “Urbanisation has seen concrete, tar and drains everywhere, making it difficult to recharge water. Humans should have basic respect towards nature. Once we collect and use water, we have to give it back to the ground,” says Munikrishna.

Vishwanath states, ‘A Million Wells for Bengaluru’ is primarily a movement to ensure livelihood opportunities for well diggers. “It will also give groundwater security to the city, mitigate urban flooding and make sure rainwater recharge is increased from the current 10% to at least 50% of total rain.”

According to the Mannu Vaddar community, if a million wells are dug up in Bengaluru, and the water is ploughed back into the ground through wells, the city will no longer face water shortage. “It is time citizens looked within the city for available solutions and store rainwater instead of ignoring it as ‘run-offs,” feels Vishwanath, who believes the Cubbon Park Project and the ‘Million Wells for Bengaluru’ will showcase the ability for water sustainability.

(Intach-Parichay, will be held on June 29 at Cubbon Park. Log on to intach@intachblr.org)