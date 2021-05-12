This zero waste store offers sustainable alternatives for everyday requirements

This new store is equipped with a mill and a community fridge, to propagate the concept of zero waste

When was the last time you went to the flour mill to grind your monthly supply of wheat or rice flour? For most of us it remains a childhood memory. Which is probably why the sleek flour mill at the newly launched Ekolyfe by Soul Garden Bistro is such a joyful experience.

Jignesh Pujara, the owner of the store, says that an increased awareness among people about healthy eating, as well as sustainable living resulted in the launch of the store a month ago.

“Our customers seem excited about grinding their flour at the store as it assures them quality without any contamination,” says Jignesh. The store, which focusses on offering sustainable alternatives for every day requirements, provides recycled glass containers to customers. They are, however, encouraged to bring their own containers and cloth bags.

There are approximately 500 products at this eco-friendly store, ranging from pulses and legumes, spices, heritage rice varieties, cold-pressed oils, millets and wide range of flours.

The vegan section includes mock meat, vegan milk, cheese, spreads sweets and savouries. “We grind chilli powder as well in a separate machine and our peanut butter, made in house, is one of our best-sellers,” says Jignesh.

He adds that they stock a range of South Indian sweets made of palm jaggery. Then adds, “In our bakery section, the best sellers are whole wheat pav buns and baguettes. Also, our gelatos are not to be missed.”

Jignesh says that he sources all the indigenous rice and pulses from organic farms in Tamil Nadu, ensuring a fair price for the farmers and the consumers.

For tea lovers, there is a selection of tea from Assam and the Nilgiris. The coffee beans are sourced from Pallakere estate in South Kodagu, and coffee roasting and grinding is done at the store once a week. “In our vegetable and fruits section, we stock both organic as well as non-organic produce, and we label them so our customers know,” says Jignesh.

Peanut butter, sauces, dips, spreads and dosa batter are made in-house and available on pre-order. Jignesh has set up a community fridge outside the store, where anyone can leave fruits, vegetables and dairy products that are fit for consumption, so it can be accessed by the underprivileged.

Ekolyfe store is in Alwarpet. During the lockdown, they are open from 8am to noon. For details, 9080062885.