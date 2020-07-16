Karnataka vineyards make it to 50 World’s Best

Here’s some reason to cheer. A Karnataka-based vineyard has made it to the 50 World’s Best list announced earlier this week. KRSMA Estates, situated on picturesque lands near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, is at number 46 in the list that features global leaders like Bodega Garzón in Uruguay (second place) and the Argentinian Winery Zuccardi Valle de Uco (first place). The list, picked out of recommendations from a worldwide panel of 500 wine and travel experts and sommeliers, was announced online this year.

RSMA Estates is about 12 years old, and was established in 2008 by marathoner-couple Krishna Prasad and Uma Chigurupati, who boast of a hands-on approach to their winemaking, right from the tasting of fruit and selection of yeasts. Their wines include Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Syrah and Sangiovese, and their maiden vintage in 2010 was Cabernet Sauvignon. Their wines, according to KRSMA, are “aged in fine grain French oak barrels, the bottles are imported from France, labels from Australia, capsules from Spain and natural cork from USA. Even our logo and label have been specially designed to capture the rich heritage of the Vijaynagar Empire.”