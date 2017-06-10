With love from Hyderabad

This is one of my favourite times of the year. Not because of the promise of rain, but because of the promise of haleem.

In some parts of the country, haleem — a superb dish of mashed meat, cracked wheat and a mix of dals — is prepared only during Ramzan. You get it through the year in Delhi, and I do have it at all times, but I always look forward to getting my haleem from Hyderabad, where it is a Ramzan special.

Ever since I got to know, a few years ago, that Hyderabad’s Pista House was couriering haleem to places outside the city during these four weeks, I have been getting my haleem from there.

Pista House is a well-known restaurant and bakery in Hyderabad. Though largely known for its sweets and biscuits, its haleem is special.

This time, too, I placed my order on an online service for a tub of haleem from Pista House — or I thought I did. Last year, my haleem came in a green tub; this time it was a white bucket. So I looked at it and closely and discovered it was not from Pista House, but from Shah Ghouse, another Hyderabad eatery. I called Pista House and learnt that they weren’t sending out their haleem this year.

But I am not complaining at all about Shah Ghouse’s haleem. In fact, I thought it was outstanding. The mash was just right – not chewy or stringy, but just thick enough to come up easily on a spoon. I garnished it with fried onions (fried on low heat), slivers of ginger and chopped green chillies. On top of that, I squeezed some lime juice – and it became mouth-wateringly good!

I often come across people who ask me how haleem is cooked. So let me give you a basic recipe for the dish (cooked with 500 gm boneless lamb, 1-1/2 cups cracked wheat, 1 tbsp channa dal, 1 tbsp moong dal, 1 tbsp masoor dal — roughly for four people).

Rinse and soak the broken wheat and the dals. Let it soak for five hours or so and then drain the water. In a large pot, fry sliced onions in oil or ghee. Add cardamom, cinnamon and clove and fry some more. Add the meat and a pinch of red chilli and turmeric powders. Fry till the oil rises to the top. Now add water and cook till the meat is tender. Once done, mash it well. Now add garam masala, coriander and cumin powders, mint leaves and curd (and a bit of ghee if you wish to) and let it simmer for 10 or 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in another pot, boil the dals and the wheat in 10 cups of water, along with salt, peppercorn and turmeric powder. When done, turn off the heat. Add the meat mix to the dal mix. Now mash it really well with a ladle till it’s nice and mushy. Put this back on the fire, and let it simmer, stirring now and then, till the dal and meat have really mixed well — say, 45 minutes to an hour. Take it off the heat, and serve with the garnishing of your choice.

If you don’t want to go through the trouble, just order in! I like my Hyderabad haleem for two reasons. One, it is indeed delicious. The other reason is the ease with which I get it. I log on to gaticonnect.com. There is a band right on top, and I click on haleem (ignoring such attractive lures as jewellery and pearls and health and wellness). It takes me to the haleem page, and I place my order. A kilo is for ₹799 (it’s ₹599 if you buy it in Hyderabad).

There have been occasions when I have got the consignment on the same night, roughly around 10 or 11 p.m. This time it came a day late, but I did get a notice from Gati to say that it had been delayed. The haleem comes well-packaged. You take it out of the container and it’s ready to be demolished.

Just heat it – and eat it.