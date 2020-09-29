Watch | Will we face a chocolate shortage?

29 September 2020 17:59 IST

A video on how climate change could impact chocolate production

Chocolate is one of the most-loved confections in the world. It comes from seeds that grow inside the fruits of cacao trees. Cacao trees require steady temperatures, high humidity, lots of rain, and protection from wind to thrive. Regions where cacao grows best, often have high humidity levels. But with climate change, these conditions are changing.

