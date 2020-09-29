Food

Watch | Will we face a chocolate shortage?

Chocolate is one of the most-loved confections in the world. It comes from seeds that grow inside the fruits of cacao trees. Cacao trees require steady temperatures, high humidity, lots of rain, and protection from wind to thrive. Regions where cacao grows best, often have high humidity levels. But with climate change, these conditions are changing.

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Sep 29, 2020 6:06:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/food/will-we-face-a-chocolate-shortage/article32724192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story