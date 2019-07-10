Why you need to try everything at Comorin, Indian Accent’s sister restaurant

The geniuses behind undoubtedly India’s (and one of the world’s) finest restaurants, are at it again — this time in whole new all day-dining format. I loved it so much that I went back for lunch the day after I reviewed the restaurant, to try everything I hadn’t! The menu is split into small, large and XL plates and comprises Indian street food, dishes available only in speciality restaurants, and childhood favourites. The balance of spices that chef Dhiraj Dargan has created is unreal and his ability to deliver decadent dishes which sit light on the stomach, is what sets this restaurant apart. The home-made liqueurs and cocktails that Varun Sharma creates are alone worth visiting Comorin for.

The vibe: Contemporary chic. The restaurant has been designed by a London-based studio and fits well into DLF’s Two Horizon Centre — a modern island in the concrete jungle of Gurugram, which looks and feels like nothing in the rest of the city.

The interiors of the restaurant | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Do try: Everything! My favourites from their small plates were the Haleem, velvety and melt-in-mouth. The Lemon Gunpowder Idli — the tanginess of the gunpowder is perfectly set off by the cashew. The real star was the sweet corn khichdi: creamy, perfectly spiced and topped with Sem Ka Beej (Hyacinth Beans) to give it an excellent crunch.

Champaran Meat with Sattu Paratha | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From the large plates, the Herb Paneer served with Raw Mango Launji: Scooping it up with the namak ajwain paratha will make you go weak in the knees. The Kashmiri Palak Rista in a marrow-flavoured sauce was decadent yet didn’t overpower the meatballs. As for the desserts, there’s the Doda Treacle Tart — an Indian accent favourite. The Cheeni Malai Toast, is exactly what it says on the tin. The simple dish is taken up a notch with the quality of the malai (cream), juxtaposed with the light crispness of the toast.

Cheeni Malai Toast, Honeycomb, Marmalade | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Skip: I am nitpicking here — the Bacon Bread Pakora is a well-fried pakora (almost oil-less) but the bacon failed to have the x-factor. The puri in the Dahi Batata Puri was a little too thick.

Go with: Your laptop and sit in one of the dedicated workspaces sipping a coffee and eating a slice of cake; friends or family and sit at one of their community tables; clients and make use of their private dining room which caters for two tables of 7 each; a date and sit at the bar sipping cocktails before seeing whether he/she likes it hot or not!

Space bar: 130 covers (including 24 in the open-air patio) spread over 5,308 sq feet.

How much? ₹3,000 for 2 (sans alcohol)

Getting there: There are both valet and self-parking options, however, a cocktail or three is definitely recommended, so do dial a driver service.