Why you might only sip wine at Mesa Wine Bistro

At the Worldmark complex in Aerocity, it seems that every week there is a new restaurant opening. The developers of the complex have done a stellar job in creating lovely spaces – be it the large concert-hall like space at Worldmark I where Dragonfly is situated or the lovely promenade at Worldmark III where Mesa Wine Bistro is located. With a good and growing selection of wines and a great menu, there are few places that should rival Worldmark’s latest eatery. Well, theoretically.

Mesa Wine Bistro is the classic example of what happens when someone's vision of a wine bistro is poorly executed. They get the wine part right, with temperature controlled gas dispensing systems to ensure freshness of the wines and smart and comfortable interiors. Unfortunately, the food fails on all counts.

Interiors at Mesa Wine Bistro | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sure, any new restaurant has teething troubles, so perhaps you could overlook the Ricotta and Beetroot Salad coming with no ricotta and very little beetroot, but when you call the chef and point out that their Spanish pizzas (coca) promised to have pulled pork on it but have what looks like pancetta instead, and the chef admits to it and redoes it with thin pork slices and not barbecue shredded pork shoulder, then it’s beyond teething troubles; it’s about fundamentals. And don’t get me started on the Broccoli and Asparagus Paella: over-cooked rice, no asparagus or broccoli. Inedible.

Realising how we didn’t enjoy the meal, the restaurant offered to waive the food charges, which is a good gesture (although we insisted and paid), but until there is an overhaul in the kitchen, I don’t recommend eating here.

Do try: The Spicy Smoked Chicken Skewers with a paprika honey glaze, which was succulent and delicious. And the wine.

Skip: The food.

Go with: Wait for the Delhi excise law issues to sort themselves out and for Mesa to have it’s full wine list, and then go.

Spacebar: 2,600 sq. feet with 72 covers

Price for two: ₹3,000 excluding drinks

Getting there: Only two ways to a wine Bistro in Aerocity – a chauffeur-driven car or your favourite ride-sharing service.

World Mark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi