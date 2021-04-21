Chennai restaurants curate Iftar boxes for your dinner table

21 April 2021 15:35 IST

Restaurants make it easier to participate in Iftar from home this year, offering imaginatively curated boxes packed with everything from traditional haleem to chicken 65 rolls

Abid’s

Best known for their spicy, creamy haleem, the hearty Iftar boxes here cover a wide variety of menus, including Hyderabadi, Arabian and even Indo-Chinese food. There are a multiple packs on offer, including large ones designed for families. Try the nutritious nonbu kanji (porridge) along with their signature haleem. Although haleem is sold here throughout the year, during Ramzan, it is accompanied by a festive array of snacks like mutton samosas, spring rolls and cutlets, sold at the front of the store, so you can also curate your own box.

Abid’s is at 21, School Road, Sulaiman Zackaria Avenue, Chetpet. Contact 9841284703. Iftar boxes can be picked up between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Fisherman’s Fare

One of the oldest players in the haleem market, this year they offer an Iftar box with Nonbu Kanji, chicken cutlet, chicken samosa, plain biryani, raita, dates and juice (for ₹120). Apart from the usual suspects in the snack section, their menu also features lukhmi, rolls and murtabak.

Fisherman’s Fare is at 24, Casa Major Road, Egmore. Contact 7092025555. Pickup: 3.15 pm to 9 pm.

Buhari, Since 1951

The name says it all. Best known as the inventor of Chicken 65, their box (₹310) is packed with mutton haleem, and fragrant mutton dum biryani. There is also a chicken 65 roll, of course, along with their popular mutton ‘samsas.’ Round off the meal with fruit salad and dates, then dive into the cool, rich phirni.

Buhari Mount Road is at 83, Anna Salai, Border Thottam, Triplicane. Contact 28551951. Pickup: 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Saifu’s Kitchen

The brand, which launched their Vaniyambadi Style Biryani business from Vaniyambadi, shifted base to Chennai three years ago and since then has offered Iftar kits every year, without fail. The pack is generous, and easily sufficient for dinner. They have a rotational menu which usually features keema kanji, two types of vada, samosas, kebabs, parotta and gravy. That is not all; they also tuck in some cheesy macaroni and juice, to round off the meal. The single pack is ₹250 and the family pack is ₹450.

Saifu’s Kitchen is at 16, Gopathi Narayanaswami Chetty Road, Teynampet. Call 9150264919. Pickup: from 5 pm onwards till stocks last.

Al Souk

Swap your samosas with some Mediterranean fare for a change this year. This box, priced at ₹375 includes falafel, sambusek, fattoush, kabsa and a shawarma roll, as well as the rose-scented milk pudding mahalabia. They also have three more options, if you want a differently curated box.

Al Souk is at 31, Anderson Road, Nungambakkam. Contact 9791083231/988499557. Pickup: from 6 pm onwards till stocks last.

Habibi Chennai

If you are looking for healthy options, or are tired of the steady deluge of fried snacks, Habibi Chennai has come up with a solution in the form of five different Iftar boxes. Try The Meat Box which consists of hummus, mutabal, tabbouleh, shukran mix grill, chicken kabsa and shawarma meat, priced at ₹395*.

Habibi Chennai is a couple of months old and operates only online. Contact 6379974278/9962158570.

Hatimy’s at Mannady

Consider yourself an explorer of snacks? Hatimy’s at Mannady is your calling. In fact, they have so many varieties that you can explore one for each of the 30 days of Ramzan. Their chicken candy kebab may be the attention-grabber, but what sell out the fastest are their Bohri style mutton Samosas and their star dish, crispy chicken. They also specialise in sheikh kebabs and cutlets, priced between ₹15-₹65.

Hatimy’s is located at 31, Mannady Street, 15 Palace building, Broadway. Contact 9790952531. Pick up: 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Madarassi Adukkala

Or, you can go the DIY route, with a little help from Madarassi Adukkala’s ready-to-fry cutlets, unnakai, samosas, and rolls. The Madarassi Adukkala’s Hareesa (haleem) is loaded with meat and pulses, and is highly recommended. As are their Kerala-style specials: chatti pathiri, Irani pola and kai pola.

Pre-book the meal 24 hours in advance. Pickup from 6/2 New Street, Jai Nagar, Second Main Road, Arumbakkam. Contact 8072138154.