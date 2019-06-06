Mango or jackfruit? Pick one!

Always the King

How does one describe a fruit that Persian poet Amir Khusrau called the ‘fairest fruit of Hindustan?’ How do you analyse the nectar of mangoes that Nur Jahan used with roses to create legendary wines? This popular fruit has had a multitude of odes sung in its praise. Rabindranath Tagore penned verses on its fragrant flowers, while Mirza Ghalib hated anyone who hated mangoes!

It is the mango that holds sway in childhood memories — attempts to pick elusive ones dangling on the farthest branches, its heady aroma wafting into every home. This fruit takes pride of place at every market and roadside stall. Then, there are dishes like seekarane (aamras) with poori, raw mango in rice-baat or the myriad tangy pickles that remind you of home. Mango melas showcase every variety grown, and summer weddings never miss a mango dish in the main course. And the king of fruits lords it over the desserts too.

Apart from being the National Fruit of India, the mango boasts a historic legacy that had ancient Indian kings and poets encourage a healthy trade in this fruit. While the Mauryas were known for planting mango trees along roadways and highways as a symbol of prosperity, the medieval period saw Alauddin Khilji feature this fruit in different forms in his lavish menu and the Mughal dynasty continued this legacy. The curvaceous shape of the mango is a favourite motif with weavers and designers. Nearly half of the world’s mangoes are grown in India, a fruit rich in vitamin C when raw, and in beta carotene when ripe.

(Ranjani Govind likes mangoes and observes its versatile participation on every occasion)

Jack of all

There is a saying in Kannada that goes,“Hasidau halasu tinnu, undu maavu tinnu” (which means jackfruit when hungry and mangoes when full). This adage, touched the heart of yours faithfully so much, that she still practises it. The jackfruit wins hands down when it comes to satisfying your hunger.

No matter, which part of the state you are from, when the stomach growls, all you can do is reach out for this chewy, yellow flesh that can be sweeter than sugar or honey. The good part is this fruit can keep you going for quite a while. Its delicious seeds can be used in sambhar and other dishes. What we can one do with mango seeds, except plant them? True, raw mango is used in making chitranna, but the seed is thrown away. Even if you don’t want to cook the jackfruit seed, you can roast it on a fire directly, peel off its skin and enjoy it s a snack.

Even raw jackfruit rocks -- it can be used to make a lovely curry and has a meaty texture. The fruit adapts itself to our Indian spices in a glorious way and can be eaten with rice, mudde or rotis. Who can forget chakka chips from Kerala made from jackfruit? Wondering if anyone ever tried making chips with mangoes?

Every jackfruit lover and hater knows it is a tedious task to just cut into the fruit. We need a sharp knife, oil and tons of patience for this task, but then who says good things in life ever came easy?

(Shilpa Sebastian R loves the jackfruit and feels it is less messier than a mango where the juice drips down to your elbows!)