Wood-fired goodness

There is a buzz around Bon Pizza, the newly-opened eatery on Nanjundapuram Road. S Ponselvan, who runs the outlet, makes fresh pizzas from scratch right there, as customers watch. He takes a handful of dough, and rolls it out to a perfect circle for the base. For the topping, he adds a generous amount of pizza sauce, sliced onions, tomatoes, capsicum, sausage and mozzarella cheese on it. He then slides the pizza into a dome-shaped oven beside him.

S. Ponselvan at work | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

“This is the traditional method of making pizza that is followed in Italy. The oven is made of bricks and wood fire is used as fuel. The dome shape traps in the heat and spreads it evenly inside,” says Ponselvan, as he kneads the dough for his next order. In between, he checks on the pizza in the oven and blows into the fire with a hollow rod, to keep it alive. It takes around ten minutes for a pizza to cook.

Ponselvan worked in a bakery before he started this business. “I always wanted to do something on my own. This is why I took the up the franchisee of Bon Pizza. My experience in the bakery helped me when I started out. I found kneading the dough and making the base quite easy.” Initially, the outlet was stationed on Trichy Road. “It’s been only two weeks since I moved to this location,” he says. Ponselvan starts making the dough four hours before opening the store. “It has maida, corn, and wheat flour. After kneading it, it is set apart to ferment and rise. The oven is also pre-heated and kept at the ready before orders come in.” Ponselvan makes his own pizza sauce with tomato and Italian herbs.“The best thing about the wood fired pizza is the mild smoky flavour,” he adds.

Info you can use Price range from ₹140 to ₹320 for vegetarian and ₹180 to ₹360 for non-vegetarian pizzas

When: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Where: Jack’s Café, Opposite GKP Enclave, Nanjundapuram Road, Ramanathapuram

Contact :9944164054

Available online on Swiggy and Zomato

Bon Pizza has 12 vegetarian and 11 non-vegetarian pizzas. The pizzas have a thin crust and are nine inches in size. I try their Veggie Mamba, which he says, is one of their signature pizzas. With a topping of bell pepper, onion, capsicum and tomato, the pizza, with its crispy edges, tastes fresh and organic. I eat it with the pride of having watched it take shape and cook by the embers of the wood-fired stove. What are Ponselvan’s future plans? “All I want is to make good pizza for my customers. It makes me happy and right now, that is enough,” he says.