Watch | Why is this Thiruvananthapuram eatery without a signboard so popular?

November 26, 2022 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

The busy Karamana junction, one of the gateways into the city of Thiruvananthapuram. Ask any one in Karamana for Thampi Annan’s Kada and they will direct you to the place.

This eatery, now over 70 years old, is a nondescript, no-frills joint without a neon signboard, or for that matter, any kind of signboard. This joint is as busy as the junction where it is located, from 5 in the morning, till 10 at night.

Here, the kitchen never closes. The cooks and their helpers work in shifts to ensure that they open for the early risers and those who come to the city for work.

By 7 AM, the place is filled with busy commuters on their way to work.

So, why is this breakfast joint so popular?

Reporting: Saraswathy NagarajanVideos: Sreejith R. KumarProduction: Shibu NarayanVoiceover: KP Gopika