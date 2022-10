Watch | Meet the B.Tech chefs of Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau October 08, 2022 20:49 IST

These men run eateries in busy localities in Hyderabad, offering chai and popular comfort food like maggi, vada pav and of course, biryani. But that’s not all they have in common. They are all engineering graduates who have switched careers, but still flaunt their engineering degrees on the signboards of their culinary ventures. Read full story here



