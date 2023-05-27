HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Hyderabad restaurant serves N.T. Rama Rao’s favourite dishes

Watch | Hyderabad restaurant serves N.T. Rama Rao’s favourite dishes

The Spicy Venue has dedicated a special food festival to the legendary Telugu actor and former Chief Minister, ahead of his birth centenary

May 27, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

NT Rama Rao, one of the doyens of Telugu cinema, would have turned 100 on May 28. To mark his centenary, a restaurant in Hyderabad has put out a special food treat for fans of the legendary actor and former chief minister.

The Spicy Venue, popular for its Andhra-styled thali, is serving some of NTR’s favourite dishes, for a limited period

Known to be very fond of non-vegetarian food, NTR loved special combinations.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Prabalika M. Borah

Videos: Dinesh Kakollu

Production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.