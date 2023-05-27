Watch | Hyderabad restaurant serves N.T. Rama Rao’s favourite dishes

May 27, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

NT Rama Rao, one of the doyens of Telugu cinema, would have turned 100 on May 28. To mark his centenary, a restaurant in Hyderabad has put out a special food treat for fans of the legendary actor and former chief minister.

The Spicy Venue, popular for its Andhra-styled thali, is serving some of NTR’s favourite dishes, for a limited period

Known to be very fond of non-vegetarian food, NTR loved special combinations.

Reporting: Prabalika M. Borah

Videos: Dinesh Kakollu

Production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar