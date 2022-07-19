Watch | How is the unique Srivilliputhur palkova made?

A video on palkova, a sweet made of milk and sugar

Srivilliputhur is a municipality in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The place is famous for palkova, a sweet made of milk and sugar. The dish earned a Geographical Indication tag in 2019.

The story of palkova started around 1921. Dev Singh, a Rajput, set up a sweet stall named Lala Sweets near the famed Andal temple. He started making palkova after seeing the copious production of milk and the prasadam in the temple made of milk, sugar and varied nuts. Now it has been renamed as Sri Venkateswara Vilas.

Every day 2,000 litres of milk is procured and half-a-tonne of palkova is made at this shop