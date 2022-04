A video on the famous Thiruvaiyaru Ashoka halwa

Ashoka halwa is one of the most popular dishes sold at Andavar Halwa Kadai in Thiruvaiyaru in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. The Ashoka halwa is the invention of Ramaiyer, who ran a hotel in Thiruvaiyaru.

While it is unknown as to why Ramaiyer chose to name it Ashoka, it is a belief that he would have considered it as the king of halwas.

How is the halwa made?