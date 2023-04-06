Watch | Have you tried the Iftar food trail in Bengaluru’s Mosque Road?

April 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Every year, people throng Mosque Road in Frazer Town in Bengaluru during the holy month of Ramzan.

The reason? Its delicious offerings of exotic meat-based savouries and lip-smacking desserts. We too went on the famous Frazer Town Iftar food trail.

Delicacies made of beef, rabbit and even camel meat are available at stalls. One cannot miss spotting the popular ‘Pathar-ka-Gosht’ -- where marinated lamb meat is heated on a wide, hot granite stone for hours. Apart from chicken, beef and mutton there are stalls serving sea-food savouries too.

We take you to the iconic restaurants, stalls, and introduce you to the bloggers and foodies who introduce this popular food trail to Bengaluru’s growing population.

Reporting: Praveen Sudevan

Production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar