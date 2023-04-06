HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Have you tried the Iftar food trail in Bengaluru’s Mosque Road?

Watch | Have you tried the Iftar food trail in Bengaluru’s Mosque Road?

A video on the popular Iftar food walk in Frazer Town

April 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Every year, people throng Mosque Road in Frazer Town in Bengaluru during the holy month of Ramzan.

The reason? Its delicious offerings of exotic meat-based savouries and lip-smacking desserts. We too went on the famous Frazer Town Iftar food trail.

Delicacies made of beef, rabbit and even camel meat are available at stalls. One cannot miss spotting the popular ‘Pathar-ka-Gosht’ -- where marinated lamb meat is heated on a wide, hot granite stone for hours. Apart from chicken, beef and mutton there are stalls serving sea-food savouries too.

We take you to the iconic restaurants, stalls, and introduce you to the bloggers and foodies who introduce this popular food trail to Bengaluru’s growing population.

Reporting: Praveen Sudevan

Production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

Related Topics

food / Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.