Watch: Eight key takeaways from The Hindu Weekend Lifestyle series webinar on food delivery

31 July 2020 21:17 IST

Is home delivery a stop-gap arrangement or the future of restaurants?

The pandemic has decimated the restaurant business across formats all over the world, but also facilitated creative ideas as entrepreneurs find ways to cope. One way in which top chefs and restaurants are trying to tide over tough times is by focussing on the delivery format. Internationally, much innovation is happening here — a spurt in complex, ready-to-drink cocktails, high teas delivered in tiered trays by the likes of Four Seasons, and even collectible crockery. As brands try to outdo each other, the emphasis is on not just high-quality ingredients, but presentations and mechanisms such as butler services to up the home dining ‘experience’.

