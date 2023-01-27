Vitasta, will showcase the legacy of Kashmir at Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai this weekend

January 27, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The Kalakshetra Foundation campus is now host to over 200 folk artists, dancers, musicians, weavers, craftspeople, and artists who are in Chennai to participate in the first edition of Vitasta, a festival to celebrate the spirit of Kashmir.

The event, organised by the Kalakshetra Foundation and the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav, celebrates Kashmir’s history, literature, folk dances, crafts and culinary traditions.

“Vitasta also celebrates the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashmir, the cultural connectivity between the two States will be the highlight of the four-day event,” Siddharth Kak, noted documentary film-maker and creative director of Vitasta, says. Designed as a travelling show, it will also visit Maharastra, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

Revathi Ramachandran, director of Kalakshetra Foundation, says that choreographed performances of Kashmiri folk dance forms will be conducted on all days of the festival. “We have the visually spectacular presentation of two folk art forms coming together, Bhand Pather of Kashmir and Therukoothu of Tamil Nadu (January 28, 5 p.m.),” she notes. There will also be Villupattu by Bharthi Thirumagan (January 29, 5.30 p.m.) a santoor recital by Abhay Rustum Sopori (January 29, 5 p.m.) and a performance by the Kashmiri Sufi band Aabha Hanjura (January 28, 5 p.m.).

The event will feature a food court serving Kashmiri street food, set up by the India Tourism Development Corporation, on January 28 and 29, from 4 p.m. There will be stalls selling pashmina shawls, handwoven textiles, wood carvings and embroidery. The artisans will also conduct workshops on all days of the event.

Vitasta is on till January 30, at Kalaksetra Foundation, Thiruvanmiyur from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry is free for all events, seminars and workshops.

Vitasta highlights January 28: Video presentation on ‘Vitasta’ and ‘Buddhism in Kashmir’ Siddharth Kak Dance presentation by Kalakshetra Foundation: Sharadha Stotram and Vitasta Sthuthi Kashmir Folk Music Symphony and Folk Dance Medley January 29: Sufi music and Kashmiri folk music by Aabha Hanjura and Troupe; Theatre Presentation: The History of Buddhism, Kashmiri Shaivism and Abhinav Gupt, as narrated by Vitasta, by National School of Drama, Repertory and Bhand Pather and Therukoothu. January 29: Santoor by Abhay Rustom Sopori and Troupe and Villupaattu by Bharati Thirumagan January 30: Folk Music Symphony and Folk Dance Medley: ‘Bharati Kanda Bharatam’ presentation by Kalakshetra Foundation At Dakshina Chitra, January 28: Santoor by Shri Abhay Rustom Sopori and Troupe: 5.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.: Folk performances/craft workshop and craft stalls from 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.: ‘Sufistication’ – Sufi music and Kashmiri folk Music by Aabha Hanjura and Troupe at 5.00 p.m.