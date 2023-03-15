Visit these five new restobars in Goa for innovative cocktails and a panoramic beach view

March 15, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Blue Turtle, Morjim

Blue Turtle is a beach-front dining place with tropical vibes and a flavour-forward menu curated by chef Rohan D’Souza. In their line of innovative cocktails, there is the Mucha Cha made with tequila, pineapple and jalapenos that complement the sweet notes. The Dazzling Turtle, Blue Turtle’s signature drink, is a refreshing fruity concoction with fresh watermelon, kaffir lime leaf, Italian aperitif and vodka.

The Yuzu Blossom has whisky, yuzu marmalade, Campari and ginger spritz and is all about tasting liquid umami. The Instagram-friendly Lucent Co-Lada, made with tequila, pineapple, pandan, coconut milk and lemongrass is a favourite and is reminiscent of the tropics.

Occo, Vagator

ADVERTISEMENT

This striking shorefront restaurant and bar, with refined décor and a relaxed vibe, houses a bar with pristine white interiors. Occo has a list of creative cocktails to choose from. The Shawshank Redemption, like its namesake, is dramatic with an intense mix of golden rum, pure honey and lemon juice, fragrant with saffron. The refreshing, but heady Muladhara (root chakra in Sanskrit) is a combination of white rum infused with lemon grass and a martini bianco infusion with lemon, accentuated with coconut and basil flavours. Or try the Goavian Vibe, which is a burst of fruity flavour thanks to the blueberries, fresh cream, mango, pineapple and basil, which encapsulate the spirit of Goa.

Recca by the Beachfront, Vagator

Along with a view of the sea and sky, Recca by the Beachfront serves fresh cocktails using foraged Indian ingredients and natural house-made mixers. “In keeping with our philosophy of celebrating fresh and clean Indian produce, from across the country, our cocktails too, are made with foraged ingredients and natural house-made mixers,” explains Bartender Makvin Farrao. ‘Normal is boring’ is clearly the mantra here.

With twists aplenty, Indian ingredients are cleverly incorporated into each drink. All-time classics such as the Mai Tai come with a twist of orange curacao and homemade orgeat syrup, while the Blushing gin sour is bursting with tangy flavours of fresh Nagpur oranges. Strongly recommended is the alluring pineapple bell pepper Martini, a blend of tequila and fresh pineapple, where the sweet and sour fresh bell peppers exude a distinct flavour profile

Badmaash, Vagator

Badmaash offers a panoramic view of Ozran beach. The bar menu is curated by mixologist Bensan Geevarghese and features an eccentric mix of signature cocktails with playful names. There is Pushpa which is a gin-based delight with Aperol, Martini Rosso, blood orange and prunes marinated in Konkan spices. The Dirty Four is a heady feni-based cocktail with a house-made tomato mix and milk clarification. Or try their vodka-based signature cocktail, The Bulls of Badmaash made with fresh lime, basil and Red Bull which will fuel you for a night of bar hopping. Whisky lovers can order the Genda Phool which has bourbon whisky, dates and saffron syrup, fresh lime juice, vegan foam and marigold.

São by the Shore, Ashwem

Expect chic outdoor seating and a serene view at this bar and restaurant by the Ashwem coast. Fay Barretto’s carefully crafted menu highlights Indo-Portuguese elements in the drinks as an acknowledgement of Goa’s history, giving a modern spin to classic cocktails. The Vasco de Gama is an irresistible blend of gold-infused whisky, jackfruit syrup and lime juice.

Or sip on their Rose Dream, a signature cocktail with Codigo Rosé, Samsara pink, strawberry and watermelon. Or try the Flower & Fruits, made with frangipani-infused vodka, lychee liqueur, apple juice and vanilla jasmine foam, a combination that can transport you to a floral paradise, right on the beach.