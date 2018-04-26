Eat, for the love of cricket!

As the teams lock horns in the IPL double-headers on weekends, Poppys Hotel restaurant has become a melting pot of passionate cricketers and food. “It is the time of the year when cricket gains centre stage and we have organised the festival to cash in on the craze,” says Sundaramoorthy, General Manager.

The hotel beams live cricket matches on giant screen during weekends. Watching the game while munching on favourite snacks is a special feeling. “We bolstered the starters section to attract customers and our ghee fried chicken from the live counter is already a super hit,” says Saravanan Manikandan, Sous chef of the hotel.

After the customary tender coconut welcome drink, the starters attract. Cubes of boiled chicken kebabs fried in ghee on tawa make for the bland dish. Apart from the fresh cut fruits and vegetables, the boiled tapioca, peas, channa, corn and potato fill the salad table.

The live counter also offers different varieties of dosa including egg and chicken. The crispy mushroom fried paratha is a perfect dish for an evening munch. The recipe is chef’s own creation. The ready-to-eat paratha is cut into small pieces and deep fried in oil and the chopped mushroom is also deep fried. Paratha and mushroom are sauted with chilli and turmeric powder, salt, pepper, cashew nuts and curry leaves. The dish is spicy and one cannot resist the temptation to have more.

The deep fried Kaadai (Quail) and Nagarai (Red Snapper) fish add to the starter table. For the non vegetarians, the turkey biryani and mutton chukka are filling.

After the spicy starters and main course, the green gram kozhambu offers much wanted relief and it goes well with the breads and also idli and idiyappam. “It is a healthy food. People also make the dish with green gram sprouts,” says Saravanan.

Apart from the locally sourced pori urundais and kadala mittais, fruit custard and baked yoghurt complete the dessert section. The festival ends this weekend (April 28 and 29).

HAVE A BALL

@ Melting Pot, Poppys Hotel, Pandi Koil Road

HIT: Crispy and tasty starters

MISS: Limited main course food

Meal for Two: Rs.1500 inclusive of tax

Tel: 0452 455 1555