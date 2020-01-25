Two States on my plate: dishes from my mother’s kitchen

My earliest memories of food are from 1971. My father, an army officer, was posted in Jodhpur at the time of the Indo-Pak war. That conflict didn’t even last a whole two weeks but the modifications that happened at home around that event still stand out in my memory. All the window panes were covered with black chart paper. A trench was dug in the garden and we were told that if a siren went off when we were outside, we were to jump into it, no questions asked. It all sounded highly adventurous and exciting.

The house had a cellar. In the evenings, there would be blackouts and our family of four — my pregnant mother, a baby sister, my slightly older sister, and little me — would descend to the cellar and sit around a candle. My mother would cook on a small kerosene stove — mostly she made small phulkas that we ate with sugar, or sometimes with a raw salad of grated carrot, onion and tomatoes mixed with a little salt and sugar. It felt magical and very hush-hush, like sharing a secret.

Making do

There were shortages, then and right through my growing-up years. On rare occasions, there would be a coarsely ground mix of cumin-pepper to eat with rice and a dot of ghee, or occasionally, rice mixed with mango pickle, spicy and tangy. Sometimes, my mother portioned small balls of curd rice and kuzhambu and placed them in our cupped palms for us to gobble.

We moved from one small station to another. It was hard to find kitchen staples like coconut or curry leaves, and it was often impossible to source coffee beans to roast and powder. Eventually, the parents switched to tea and developed a taste for it, though for a long time we hopefully carried the coffee grinder around from town to town.

As a school-goer, my tiffin box embarrassed me. I carried dosa, idli, upma, and occasionally rice, while I yearned for phulkas and Punjabi pickle, poori-chhole or even stuffed sandwiches. Bad enough that most people couldn’t get my name right and that I saw myself as an outsider, did I have to declare it through the food in my box too?

To my amazement, however, my dabba was always in demand. Classmates queued up and took turns demolishing its contents while I ate happily from theirs.

The barter system worked well into college but it was only years later that I realised it wasn’t just the South Indian food, though it was still the main draw. My mother had gradually made the switch to parathas and sabzis, still somehow managing with sambar powder as her go-to spice mix, throwing in a bit of jeera and pepper, tomatoes and the occasional onion to alter the taste. When my friends still came after my dabba in droves, I realised that the lady could apparently coax flavour out of water.

At home, we ate a variety of kootu, kuzhambu, and rasam. All vegetables were treated with respect and nothing was left out as inedible. On any given day, there would be two States on the table — by this time, my mother’s cooking was also influenced by the cuisine from my father’s native North Karnataka.

Deft hand

My paternal grandmother, no mean hand in the kitchen herself, could give anyone a complex with what she managed to do with just tamarind water and cooked dal. So deft and easy was her hand, so sure her sense of flavour that barely had you finished one meal than you were dreaming of what you’d find on your plate for the next. I just have to close my eyes to see her sitting on a floor in front of a stove, formidable as a mountain, all the utensils she needed to whip up her magic arranged in front of her, calmly planning out the menu for the day while her daughters-in-law pounded, ground and powdered all the masalas she called out for with very precise instructions.

In my teenage years, I ate with careless disregard and greed, neither respecting the food nor its creator. Four rotis, five dosas, six pooris, though I turned up my nose at the humble idli and the even humbler mor koozhu. And that was just me. How many rotis must my mother have rolled for the entire family to get a single mealtime done? And had there been enough left over for her?

Today, I cook with pride the dishes from my mother’s and grandmother’s kitchens. And when my children call to say they miss my cooking, I run to my mother still hoping to learn a thing or two from her, knowing I come up short somehow, but always excited because I know she will still have a recipe of some long-forgotten dish for me.

SUNDAY RECIPE

Snake gourd kootu

Ingredients

250 gm snake gourd chopped into small pieces

2 level tbsp split yellow moong soaked in warm water for about 20 min

A pinch of turmeric, salt to taste

For the masala

1 1/2 tsp oil

1 1/2 tsp split or whole white urad

1 level tsp jeera

1 -2 ne or two dried red chillies

1 heaped tbsp grated coconut

For seasoning:

1 tsp oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1-2 red chillies

Curry leaves

Method

1. Cook the chopped snake gourd, moong dal, turmeric and salt in sufficient water till the gourd cooks through and the dal disintegrates. It should be soft but not mushy.

2. Heat oil in a small kadai. Add urad and jeera first, wait till the urad browns, then add red chilli, and finally the coconut. Cool and grind to a somewhat coarse paste.

3. Add the paste to the cooked vegetable and dal and give it a good stir. Add water if necessary. The kootu should fall off the ladle easily without being runny or thick. Switch off the flame and season with mustard, curry leaves and red chillies.

4. Eat with hot rice and ghee or with roti or chapati.

The writer is the author of Jobless Clueless Reckless, a novel about teenagers.