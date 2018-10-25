Rustle up a rojak

After a long, tiring day of sightseeing, it’s a relief to settle in the cosy Indian restaurant at Grand Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The space thunders with Bollywood songs and Executive Chef Randy Liow greets us with an effervescent smile before disappearing into the kitchen. Within minutes, he’s back with plates of two popular home-made Malaysian quick-eats.

The first one is an elaborate salad-like dish called rojak. And the second is an assortment of cute little cubes that look like the desi burfi of varying colours. Called kuih muih, the dish is eaten for breakfast or as an evening snack. Both of these mean the same: a mixture of many things. “Both are easy-to-make, any-time favourites of Malaysians and double up as appetiser and dessert. Both have a subtle, sweet taste and are liked by the young and old alike,” says Randy.

The plate of rojak leaves you clueless where to start. There are so many vegetables and fruits in it — yam bean, cucumber, pineapple, green mango, guava, rose apples, bean sprouts, turnips and more — all of them cut and combined perfectly to make a colourful mixture. “Just dig in,” says Randy, “It’s said that the best way to end a meal is with rojak.” With a delicate drizzle of rojak sauce made of tamarind extract, shrimp paste, sugar and chilli sambal, the dish is an explosion of flavours and textures.

Making of the chilli sambal is easy: it’s ground chillies sautéed in oil, to which dry shrimps are blended and added, to make rojak sauce. “Rice flour fritters, roasted and crushed peanuts and white sesame seeds are added on top to give it more texture and character. Rojak is a famous street food in Penang, where it’s served with slices of steamed cuttlefish.”

The kuih muih cubes look like playthings. I pop one in: it’s a familiar flavour in a foreign version. Soft, sticky, coconutty and candy-like, it’s pretty appetising. “Kuih muih is rice or wheat flour kneaded with sugar and coconut milk, made into cubes and steamed. They are also given flavours, the most common being the pandan flavour. Natural vegetable extracts from beetroot, carrot and yam are added, giving it some colour as well. These days, food colours are also used,” explains Randy. The combination of rice, sugar and coconut and the steaming process, somehow reminded me of our very own kozhukattai.

“It’s traditionally steamed in a tray spread with pandan leaves,” says the chef. “However, there’s no end to the varieties of cubes. There are cubes that have different layers of different flavours, called kuih lapez. You may add, how-many-ever colours or flavours you want, making it a multi-coloured banded piece of sweet. There’s a variety with a grainy layer of sticky rice at the bottom and it’s called seri muka.”

(The writer was in Malaysia on the invitation of Tourism Malaysia)