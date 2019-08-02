Twelve differently abled individuals run a first of its kind cafe in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Inside the Collectorate in Thoothukudi, people are usually seen waiting outside the Collector’s office. Now they have a new space to hang out: Cafe Able. The cafe run by 12 differently-abled people has become a hometown hit in no time.

P Jesuraja, was working as an electrician in Singapore, when he met with a freak accident 12 years ago and lost his right leg. He could not return to his job, and over the years, his photocopy and mobile recharge businesses failed. “I was a mental wreck looking for a job,” he says.

Today, when the 38-year-old enters Cafe Able holding his crutches, he has a wide smile on his face. “I enjoy my work,” says Jesuraja, who begins work at 5 am, washing and cutting vegetables. “It is fulfilling to work with colleagues who have conquered battles with their respective disabilities,” he says.

The team calls itself Dream Kitchen and are in charge of running Cafe Able. Selling regular South Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner items, snacks and desserts, fresh juices and hot beverages — all priced between ₹6 and ₹70 — it is the team’s ability to rise above challenges and serve people earnestly that is drawing hundreds of customers each day.

T Gunasekaran, who works in a shop nearby, is a regular at the cafe for breakfast. “For less than ₹15, I get some great idlis and vadai. However, I’m happier that by dining here I can help the team in some way,” he says. On an average the cafe rake has been raking in a business of ₹10,000 per day since it opened on July 8.

The cafe, that seats 25, serves a twin purpose, says the manager, K Kannan, who has polio. “Seeing us run the place successfully is inspiring others and the experience of learning management skills and earning a living is empowering us,” he says.

The unique job opportunity was created by the District Collector Sandeep Nanduri, on receiving several petitions for jobs from the differently-abled. “It is not possible to provide government jobs to everyone,” he says, “and the idea of enabling them to have their own venture came up.”

Fifteen of them received a 45-day training in catering by a local NGO. Of them, nine had locomotor disabilities, one was hearing impaired and two accident victims stayed on to make a success of a model that integrates people with disabilities into the normal work culture.

Selva Bharathi, 34, who lost two fingers from her right hand while working in a factory, says, “Everyday it is quite hectic and we stay extremely busy.” She helps with cleaning the place and cooking and is proud of her co-workers and their dedication for the job.

CSR funds from private companies and aid from the district administration helped the team raise ₹30 lakh to set up the cafe with all the necessities — from cooking and serving utensils, to baking equipment, furniture, power, gas and water supply and a stock of basic ingredients.

Affected by polio, M Vanaja, 40, stayed at home while her husband worked as a loader. “I want my son to study in a good school and need more money. That is why I began working here and I’m happy to be cooking at the cafe,” says Vanaja, who whips up a meansambar and rasam for the afternoon meals.

According to Kannan, about 50% of the day’s earnings is spent on buying ingredients for the next day; the balance is deposited in the bank. The monthly savings are shared among the 12 team members.

“Managed by us independently, the cafe is self-sustaining. If we want to make good profit, we have to augment our services and sales,” he says. “The more we earn, the more we can take home,” says Satheesh, the cashier. The staffers hold daily meetings to decide the menu. “Since the response exceeded our expectation, we are confident that we will be able to scale up fast,” he adds.

For all meetings and events in the Collectorate, refreshments are ordered from Cafe Able now. Belonging to BPL families, for each staffer it has been no less than a fairy tale journey to break stereotypes.

Cafe Able is open daily, except on Sundays, from 6 am to 8 pm.