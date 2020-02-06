Few new eateries in Mumbai, manage to elicit a sigh at first sight. But the high ceilings in Hurrem’s, a Turkish baklava and confectionary store and café on DN Road in Fort, manages to do that just.

A visit to the large store is not less than a sensory experience. The large glass counter neatly and luxuriously showcases over 15 different types of baklavas, Turkish sweets, and colourful Turkish delights. A large kitchen behind the counter also whips up savoury treats such as a delicious zaatar cheese bread (₹240) or cheese pide, which you can enjoy with a cup of Turkish coffee (₹275) which is prepared at a beverage bar. Working hard to deliver on his promise of an experience, Farid has also included a nut bar, where you can purchase a variety of dryfruits and nuts, ranging from goji berries to pecan nuts. This one is a treat for home cooks and lovers of food.

Founded by Ahmed Farid, Hurrem’s looks opulent and austere all at the same time. “Today, consumers are seeking experiences out of the ordinary. While a lot of global cuisines have found their way to the consumer, we identified a gap in the Indian market for 100% authentic Turkish baklava and were keen on catering to this requirement without any compromise,” says Farid.

The architects who worked on Hurrem’s are Turkish — Özlem Kulaç and Berkay Kars. And there are not one but two Turkish chefs who have packed their bags and come to Mumbai to give us an authentic experience. Chef Sefa Sülüker is in charge of the baklavas and chef Mehmet Cam of the savoury items, both have been trained in Gaziantep, Turkey. Farid tells us that in addition to hiring Turkish chefs, his team took several trips to Turkey to get all small details right. All recipes used by the café, have been passed down for generations.

Guests can choose from some classic varieties of baklavas, including Fistik Baklava (four pieces for ₹560). You can also order single pieces and make an assortment box or the 80-layer filo pastry stuffed with sweetened pistachio. Other options include Kaju Baklava, Walnut Baklava, and some special varieties including Havuc Dilmi (a large piece that costs ₹430 each), Midiye (pistachio baklava with an addition of clotted cream, is ₹200 per piece), and Chocolate and Hazelnut Baklava. Each baklava we try is rolled to perfection, the filo pastry is exceptionally delicate but tough enough to not crack under pressure of its rich dry fruit stuffings. The Turkish Delights, which are available in a range of delicious flavours are light and easy to gobble.

Hurrem’s 210, Taj Building, ground floor, DN Road, Fort; 47415001; Mon-Thurs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fri-Sun 10 a.m. to midnight.