Try these Vishu staples from different parts of Kerala

Inji puli (Different regions)
Serving size: 2 cups | Cooking duration: Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
- Tamarind - 1 lime sized piece
- Ginger – 200 grams
- Green chillies - 5
- Jaggery- 100 grams
- Roasted red rice – 50 grams
- Chilli powder - 1 tsp
- Turmeric - 1 pinch
- Fenugreek powder - 1 tsp
- Water – 1 cup
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Soak the tamarind in 1 cup of water and make a pulp, sieve it into a mud pot or kadai, mix chilli powder, turmeric, salt and let simmer.
- Cut the ginger into thin slices and fry it in coconut oil till crisp.
- Cut the green chillies into round pieces and fry that as well.
- Grind the fried ginger into a coarse powder and add it with the fried green chillies to the boiled tamarind water and continue to cook the blend on flame.
- Keep boiling the blend until the tamarind water has evaporated and the mixture has thickened.
- Dry roast raw red rice, cool it and powder it in a mixie. Now add this to the blend on the stove, stir, cook for another five minutes and switch off the flame. Your puli inji is ready to serve.
- You can refrigerate it in an airtight clean glass container and use it for a few weeks.
Recipe by Chef Tresa Francis, founder, Papadum and Some, Bengaluru.
ADVERTISEMENT
Vishu kanji (Palakkad)
Serving size: 2 | Cooking duration: 2 hours
Ingredients
- Raw rice - 1/2 cup
- Matta rice - 1/2 cup
- Split green gram (dry roasted with skin) - 1/2 cup
- Butter beans - 2 tsp (dry roast, pound to remove skin)
- Water - 1 litre
- Grated coconut - 1 cup
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Cook all ingredients except coconut in a pressure cooker (for six whistles).
- Add water to adjust the consistency. Sprinkle grated coconut, and serve hot with pappadums and kondattam.
- The variation in Kozhikode is cooking the rice in water, and adding coconut milk and ground cumin.
Recipe by Manjula Jyothiprakash, Spicy ‘N’ Easy (YouTube)
Vishu katta (Thrissur)
Serving size: 4-6 | Cooking duration: 2 hours
Ingredients
- Raw rice - 1 cup
- Milk extracted from two medium-sized coconuts or 400 ml of ready-to-use coconut milk
- Cumin - 1/2 teaspoon
- Dry ginger powder - 1/4 tsp
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Soak rice for an hour.
- Start preparation by extracting coconut milk, the first extract should be without water ( onnampaal).
- Add warm water to what remains of the grated coconut, and blitz in the mixie to extract semi-diluted milk ( randaampaal).
- Repeat the process once more for thinner milk ( moonaampaal) and keep aside. This should give you six cups.
- Cook soaked rice (simmer) in moonampaal, as it evaporates add randaampaal.
- Add salt when the rice is three-fourths cooked, follow it up with onaampaal, cumin and dry ginger powder.
- Keep a tablespoon of the thick milk aside.
- Cook till rice thickens and begins to give out oil.
- Transfer to a banana leaf or plate, flatten smearing the thick coconut milk.
- Cut into squares as it cools and serve with jaggery syrup.
Recipe by www.kothiyavunu.com
Karayappam (Kannur)
Serving Size: 10-12 | Cooking duration: 10 hours
Ingredients
- Raw rice - 1 cup (soaked for 4 hours)
- Cooked rice - 1 cup
- Maida - 1/2 cup
- Sugar - 3/4 cup
- Salt - 1 tsp
- Water - 1/2 cup
- Baking soda - 1/4 tsp (just before frying the appams)
- Coconut oil or refined oil to deep fry
Method
- Grind together all the ingredients except baking soda.
- Add water if the mix is too thick and rest for eight hours or overnight.
- Add baking soda just before frying in an appam/paniyaram pan.
- Serve once cooled.
Recipe by Revathi Biju, Recipes by Revathi (YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT