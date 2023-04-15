Try these Vishu staples from different parts of Kerala

April 15, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Inji puli (Different regions)

Serving size: 2 cups | Cooking duration: Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Tamarind - 1 lime sized piece

Ginger – 200 grams

Green chillies - 5

Jaggery- 100 grams

Roasted red rice – 50 grams

Chilli powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1 pinch

Fenugreek powder - 1 tsp

Water – 1 cup

Salt to taste

Preparation

Soak the tamarind in 1 cup of water and make a pulp, sieve it into a mud pot or kadai, mix chilli powder, turmeric, salt and let simmer. Cut the ginger into thin slices and fry it in coconut oil till crisp. Cut the green chillies into round pieces and fry that as well. Grind the fried ginger into a coarse powder and add it with the fried green chillies to the boiled tamarind water and continue to cook the blend on flame. Keep boiling the blend until the tamarind water has evaporated and the mixture has thickened. Dry roast raw red rice, cool it and powder it in a mixie. Now add this to the blend on the stove, stir, cook for another five minutes and switch off the flame. Your puli inji is ready to serve. You can refrigerate it in an airtight clean glass container and use it for a few weeks.

Recipe by Chef Tresa Francis, founder, Papadum and Some, Bengaluru.

Vishu kanji (Palakkad)

Serving size: 2 | Cooking duration: 2 hours

Ingredients

Raw rice - 1/2 cup

Matta rice - 1/2 cup

Split green gram (dry roasted with skin) - 1/2 cup

Butter beans - 2 tsp (dry roast, pound to remove skin)

Water - 1 litre

Grated coconut - 1 cup

Salt to taste

Preparation

Cook all ingredients except coconut in a pressure cooker (for six whistles). Add water to adjust the consistency. Sprinkle grated coconut, and serve hot with pappadums and kondattam. The variation in Kozhikode is cooking the rice in water, and adding coconut milk and ground cumin.

Recipe by Manjula Jyothiprakash, Spicy ‘N’ Easy (YouTube)

Vishu katta (Thrissur)

Serving size: 4-6 | Cooking duration: 2 hours

Ingredients

Raw rice - 1 cup

Milk extracted from two medium-sized coconuts or 400 ml of ready-to-use coconut milk

Cumin - 1/2 teaspoon

Dry ginger powder - 1/4 tsp

Salt to taste

Preparation

Soak rice for an hour. Start preparation by extracting coconut milk, the first extract should be without water ( onnampaal). Add warm water to what remains of the grated coconut, and blitz in the mixie to extract semi-diluted milk ( randaampaal). Repeat the process once more for thinner milk ( moonaampaal) and keep aside. This should give you six cups. Cook soaked rice (simmer) in moonampaal, as it evaporates add randaampaal. Add salt when the rice is three-fourths cooked, follow it up with onaampaal, cumin and dry ginger powder. Keep a tablespoon of the thick milk aside. Cook till rice thickens and begins to give out oil. Transfer to a banana leaf or plate, flatten smearing the thick coconut milk. Cut into squares as it cools and serve with jaggery syrup.

Recipe by www.kothiyavunu.com

Karayappam (Kannur)

Serving Size: 10-12 | Cooking duration: 10 hours

Ingredients

Raw rice - 1 cup (soaked for 4 hours)

Cooked rice - 1 cup

Maida - 1/2 cup

Sugar - 3/4 cup

Salt - 1 tsp

Water - 1/2 cup

Baking soda - 1/4 tsp (just before frying the appams)

Coconut oil or refined oil to deep fry

Method

Grind together all the ingredients except baking soda. Add water if the mix is too thick and rest for eight hours or overnight. Add baking soda just before frying in an appam/paniyaram pan. Serve once cooled.

Recipe by Revathi Biju, Recipes by Revathi (YouTube)