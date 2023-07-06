Tried, tested and served with a twist at Proxy Rooftop and Bar

July 06, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

It always pays to know where the watering holes are, in case you need to make a pit stop in the meandering wilderness that Bengaluru has become. If you are ever in the Whitefield part of the city and in the mood for a bite, you could check out Proxy Rooftop Bar and Kitchen. The approach road and even the interior of the hotel might raise eyebrows, but once you reach the rooftop, the transformation is pretty drastic. Open on three sides, Proxy is as breezy as its decor — a fusion of fun and functionality.

The menu too takes the idea of fusion forward in an attempt to bring together the cuisines of the north and south of the country (or even the eastern and western influences of the globe). This could explain why traditional French ratatouille and chicken steak sit smack between paneer in hot garlic sauce and chicken tikka butter masala on the bill of fare.

This blend of tastes, flavours and ingredients makes for unusual combinations. Take for instance, the avocado sev puri dimpled with fresh pomegranate. While it definitely is not a chaat staple, it certainly makes for a conversation starter. One could say the same for the sabudana coconut vada served with chilli garlic thecha or the Tellicherry pepper chicken tikka accompanied by parmesan pachadi. The dishes could be considered ordinary fare, but what gives them a twist are the pairings.

Unlike many places in the city, there is a pretty decent spread of vegetarian offerings at Proxy. Paneer and tofu, bokchoy and bamboo shoot, mock meat and mushroom, are as much a part of the menu as meat and seafood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, non-vegetarians can find kebabs and sausages as easily as Karnataka style saoji chicken curry or smoked Jodhpur mutton, with the requisite breads and sides.

Proxy certainly does justice to being a bar — their extensive drinks menu not only has all the classics such as Paper Planes and Brambles as well as shooters and beer on tap, but there are also a couple of in-house creations such as the Fiddle Faddle (tequila, pink grapefruit and elderflower), Tick Tock (vodka and dill leaves) and Colossus (whiskey, smoked maple and cranberry), which leave you wanting to sample whatever the bartender concocts next.

Above all, Proxy deserves full marks for presentation whether food or drink. Every arrival at the table is accompanied by oohs and aahhs, followed by the few minutes to click snaps for social media. The interiors certainly provide scope for a lot of insta-worthy moments. There also is a limited-seating glass enclosure which would be ideal for working lunches or private parties.

Sadly, after the extensive drinks and food menu, the dessert section seems rather sparse with the most basic of offerings to round off your meal.

Proxy Rooftop Bar and Kitchen is located on the rooftop of Icon Select by Bhagini, in Mahadevapura. For reservations call 9513397054 / 55

Proxy Rooftop Bar and Kitchen Hits: Tellicherry pepper chicken tikka, tender coconut payasam Misses: Bangalore Honey cake Wallet factor: ₹1200 for two (without alcohol), ₹2200 for two (with alcohol)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT