Transcending barriers, satiating palates: on Bengaluru's Doodle Cafe

Apart from the menu (that is complete with interestingly-textured tiny, blue burgers) and the quirky décor, what’s even more inviting about Doodle Cafe is its story.

Located in the foodie street opposite the Mount Carmel College, the café is founded by two young students — an almost ready to be dentist and a BBA graduate — Suman and Juveriah who are in their early 20s.

“The idea came to us one day and we plunged in,” say the duo, who were already running a home baking service with a base kitchen in the city. “At the café, we offer different kinds of cuisines, with an Indian twist. We also bake our own breads and pastries and make customised cakes by order.”

The café is just a few months old and is already gaining traction as a ‘hang-out’ in the Vasanth Nagar neighbourhood. With its bright walls, complete with a doodle-themed face, and up-cycled tyres and crates as part of the seating area, the café has been designed as an all-round ‘selfie zone’, offering an ideal selfie backdrop at each table. Among the signature items on their menu is the doodle tower comprising a cheese ball, spring roll, puff, and tiny, blue burger suspended over a cranberry (non-alcoholic) mojito.

“The doodle tower is almost a meal in itself. People also love our Indian take on pizzas,” says Juveriah. Their pizza offerings include everything from butter chicken/butter paneer pizzas to veg/non-veg kheema pizza as well as a chocolate pizza. The venture like all new ventures has its share of teething troubles. “The actual set-up was not too challenging, except for the fact that some of our older clients tried to elicit favours from us in exchange for their help in setting up a cafe. This is one of the reasons why we were determined to succeed on our own,” says Suman.

“The GST also caused a one-month delay in opening. We are now working to stabilise the business. We are even open till late, for orders on Swiggy.” On the other hand, their youthful take on things has helped them develop a smooth working atmosphere with the staff. “We have a good mutual understanding. Since we gel so well, it is easier to resolve issues and they do not hesitate to bring issues to us. In some other places the staff might hesitate to approach their superiors,” explains Juveriah.

“We are friendly and respectful to each other, we are more like family. There is also great team spirit, the team didn’t hesitate when we decided to stay open late for online deliveries. We believe that people always respond with love when they are treated with love.”

Another advantage of being young is the understanding of what is affordable for those in their age-group.“We offer a quality product, at student-friendly prices,” says Juveriah.

“At the same time,” adds Suman, “we also have a wide variety on the menu. We don’t believe that cafés should be restricted to salads, sandwiches and nachos, or even just Western food. We offer some classic and exotic Indian options from Delhi’s rajma chawal to Kashmir’s yakhni pulao.”

This is apart from tea-time favourites such as the bun maska and the much-loved meal classics biriyani and parathas.

“When we started, we didn’t know anything about running a business. We just plunged into it. We believe that will power can bring the right assistance and make things fall in place,” says Juveriah.

“We want more people to come and experience what we have to offer and eventually, we want to grow into multiple outlets. For now, however, we want to show people that if a woman sets her mind to achieve something, she can definitely do it. So many people including banks asked us if we had any male support in this enterprise. We wanted to show them that it doesn’t have to be that way, even if we are young,” concludes Suman.