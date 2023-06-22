Trèsind Studio at No.11 out of the world’s 50 best restaurants

June 22, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

Adding another feather to its cap, Trèsind Studio makes its way into ‘The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ list sponsored by Pellegrino. Last month, the restaurant was awarded a second Michelin star at the Dubai Michelin guide ceremony.

The 20-cover restaurant led by Chef Himanshu Saini, serves a 16-course menu which is divided into North, South, East and West, with four courses from each region. At the 11th place on the world’s 50 best restaurants list, Trèsind Studio becomes the world’s highest rated Indian restaurant.

Chef Himanshu aims to redefine the attitude towards Indian cuisine through the ever-evolving tasting menu at this restaurant that does not serve rice or breads. He is also the corporate chef at Passion F&B, which runs Carnival, Amara, Avatara and Tresind Studio in Dubai.

The dining room philosophy at Trèsind Studio is based on the phrase “Atithi Devo Bhava”, which translates to ‘Guest Is God’. The restaurant has also been named second The Best Restaurant in Middle East & Africa 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trèsind Studio is on Rooftop East, Nakheel Mall, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.