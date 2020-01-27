Touted as the largest island bar in the city Lord of The Drinks certainly lives up to its name

Plush velvet upholstery, gilded ashtrays and a throne from a recently concluded TV series set in the medieval ages only serve to heighten the ambience at the Lord of the Drinks or LOTD.

There are a range of drinks, appetizers and entrees that can leave the most sensible of persons confused while trying to choose from the assortment of dishes. Some of the signature drinks here are the Lord of Berries (whiskey with a variety of berries and a dash of lemon) and the Flower Blossom (blue pea-infused gin with elderflower cordial and gin) which live up to their illustrious names. A 11-page bar menu is bound to have something to tickle every tastebud, failing which the bartender is happy to concoct any drink one could fancy.

Vegetarians needn’t worry about a thing here. You will probably come across more vegetarian options at LOTD than at your favourite restaurant. The dahi cheese kebabs are crunchy on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside — a creamy blend of spices that keep it from being labelled bland.

Another interesting vegetarian dish is the smokey mushroom galouti, a vegetarian take on the galouti kebab, served on a bite-sized Malabar parantha. Both the kebabs are served with an assortment of in-house sauces and dips that are refreshingly different from the tried and tested.

The menu at LOTD has a clear demarcation of Indian, global and fusion elements making it easy for a large group with different tastes to place their orders.

The avocado cucumber roll is a great choice for vegetarians who have always wanted to try sushi but were unsure of what it entailed. The Belgium pork ribs are a must try. It is a fine balance of subtle spices that that do not take away from the flavour of the meat which has been slow cooked and is so tender it just falls off the bone. Then, there is the Banjara chicken tikka — a succulent reminder of the original accompaniment to a good drink and happy times with friends and family — after one graduated from masala peanuts.

In keeping with its name, there are dishes like the Jack Daniels-infused dal makhani or the vodka-infused prawn biryani, that could equally appeal to the adventurous or the culinary challenged.

The sheer range of unusual dishes to try could be the sole reason for one to come back again and again, to say nothing for those with a sweet tooth. Apart from the regulars such as the brownie, tart and red velvet cake there are delightful desserts like the slutty snicker chocolate domes which has salted peanut crumble sharing space with a chocolate fudge cake, caramel sauce and Italian cream or the rose and pistachio tres leches, a delicate sponge cake flavoured with rose milk and garnished with pistas — a happy way to end a heavy-duty meal.