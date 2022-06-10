Time to hit the clubs

Bengalureans have gone offline with a vengeance thanks to an army of social media ready watering holes popping up like so many jolly toadstools

Bengalureans have gone offline with a vengeance thanks to an army of social media ready watering holes popping up like so many jolly toadstools

Post pandemic pubs seem to walk the line between exclusivity and inclusivity. So, 10, the newest kid on the F&B block is modeled on a speakeasy, with a secret entry through the posh paan shop on Wood Street. While I entered through a narrow doorway with an industrial décor, I was not prepared for the cavernous multi-layered space that is 10. I felt a bit like Alice and the prints of what look like John Tenniel’s illustrations for Alice in Wonderland reinforced that feeling of six impossible things before breakfast.

The glittering chandeliers and comfortable armchairs all make one imagine it being the den of Scarface or Al Capone. It could also be a home away from home for Rocky Bhai thanks to the gold accents. The bar takes pride of place with so many shiny bottles just begging to be tasted. While the bar offers a nice photo op, there is a glitzy landing that will do as well.

As a concept can only take one so far, 10 offers drinks by cocktail king, Yangdup Lama. As far as food goes while the old faithful, global cuisine, is trotted out, with tapas, sushi, or the Bangalore roll that would go well a glass of No Name (vodka, vermouth, raspberry, thyme, egg white), there are also cool Peruvian Japanese options. Ceviche anyone? Music is soft and keeping with the speakeasy theme, is mostly jazz.

Roaring 20s

Gatsby

Speaking of jazz, there is Gatsby on Bannerghatta Road. Inspired according to the owner, Likhith Reddy, by Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, the bar is spread over 28,000 square feet. The front is impressive and immediately transports you to the world of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel, Long Island and the Roaring Twenties with its Art Deco leanings. With three levels, a dedicated gin bar, private dining rooms, and tons of cosy nooks to find your personal Daisy Buchanan, Gatsby gives one the option of chilling out or firing up.

As with 10, Gatsby also has its stash of photo-ready backdrops from the vertiginous bar and lofty ceilings to glorious sun roofs. Chef Dinesh Sharma whips up pan Asian delicacies that has one wishing for another stomach just to try out all the lovelies trotting out of the kitchen even as Manoj is setting the bar spinning with his signature cocktails.

Love and war

Inanna

Also on Bannerghatta Road is Inanna Taproom. The name, according to owner Nirav Rajani is inspired by the Sumerian Goddess of love. According to the university of Wikipedia, she is also the goddess of political power, justice and war — but never mind. Being in the House of Hiranandani premises, Inanna Taproom has that exclusive-inclusive vibe.

There is a feeling of space and greenery thanks to the Hulimavu Lake. Inanna offers handcrafted seasonal beers and imaginatively named cocktails. The mixologists, Avinash Kapoli and Tejeshwara have created cocktails out of apple peel, tea, tonic and Scotch…

Chefs Sombir Choudhary and Shreyas Bhat take care of the food side story with a twist. From three textures of chicken tikka and puliogre-dusted squid rings to chilli cheese and corn kulcha, all are a good ways of preparing an absorbent cushion for the alcohol.

Sound option

Record Room

Do you have a tiresome friend who waxes eloquent over the warm sound of vinyl as opposed to the antiseptic sound of streaming music? If it is the same friend who prefers carving on stone to email, who you love deeply nevertheless, you could haul them off to the Record Room on Magrath Road. The vinyl and craft beer bar has over 200 records including Pink Floyd’s Atom Heart Mother and Deep Purple.

With several brands of beer on tap including Bengaluru’s Toit, Record Room has something for every kind of beer person. And best of all it also serves amazing coffee—I mean how cool is that? You could channel your inner Jack Reacher or Charlie Parker and wire yourself tight with pots of coffee while Amy Winehouse refuses to go to rehab. There is a listening station, which Andrew Sabu, program director who is also a singer-songwriter, will help you navigate.

Food is on the right side of quirk and for your photo booth, you could take pictures before all the stacks of LPs. Incidentally, CCR’s ‘Have you Ever Seen the Rain’ did sound richer on vinyl.