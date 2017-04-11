Her stage is set. She walks from one workstation to the other, monitoring her students’ chisel and sculpting cakes that will soon resemble koalas. It is easy to tell she means business, especially if you have seen the Chef Higgins cake that was created in class the previous day. In the city to conduct master-classes at Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, celebrity pastry artist, Kaysie Lackey, owner of The People’s Cake (based in Seattle), chats with MetroPlus about her passion for cake sculpturing and what it takes to make it big in this highly competitive industry.

Kaysie came to cake sculpting via make-up. “I was 25 and living in New York. I had been working as a make-up artist in the fashion industry and was looking for a change. I loved watching cake and pastry competitions on Food Network and thought ‘I could do that’. So I started playing around with cake, fondant and other pastries, teaching myself from books and TV shows. I have a background in fine arts, so the artistic side came naturally to me. I just had to learn how to bake. Ten years later, and there is no stopping me!”

Best known for her sculpted character cakes, Kaysie says: “I like to do things that make me laugh and am influenced largely by Tim Burton. I also do tiered and wedding cakes. When designing those I prefer a clean modern look with high levels of detail and lots of hand work. I love hand painting and making sugar flowers.”

Kaysie’s cake designs are versatile and range from classic to avant-garde. Whether it is a topsy-turvy dessert inspired wonder, a 3-D animal themed one, a gravity-defying design, or one from your favourite cartoon show, Kaysie ensures the cakes taste as good as they appear. “I see possible cake designs in everything. When you become passionate about cake, you start to see the world through cake coloured glasses,” she quips.

The process of cake sculpting is as intricate as the final product appears. “When I design for a class, it could take up to two months from sketching to getting the final piece ready to teach my students. Wedding cakes depend on the client, but usually take only a few days to design. Sugar flowers always take the longest to create, but the cake itself will come together in three days.”

Kaysie counts “Ron Ben Israel, Karen Portaleo, Mike McCarey” among others as her inspiration. Ask her what it takes to make it big in an industry as creative and aggressive as this, and Kaysie says, “Talent, skill, a bit of luck, and tons of hard work. I am a self-taught artist, so I am always learning, pushing myself to know more and be better. You have to be ever evolving to stay relevant in this field because it is competitive. I don’t want to rest on my laurels. I believe once you know everything you should retire.”

About the scope for growth in the field, Kaysie says: “It is growing fast. I have been teaching for six years now. I have seen it start as a small speciality craft that has transformed into this huge booming industry. It is amazing to watch cake art grow. In India too, the scene is promising.” Following her classes, Kaysie plans to tour South India for leisure, before she travels to teach in Europe, Mexico, Australia, and the U.S. through the rest of the year. “I will also be working on product designs with Innovative Sugarworks and making a few wedding cakes for friends and clients. Somewhere in between, I will be designing new classes too. It is going to be all about work,” she smiles, before she heads back to tutor her students who are refining their cake sculptures.