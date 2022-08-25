Food

Watch | This UK restaurant has carbon footprint on its menu

This restaurant in Bristol in England offers something unique on its menu. At The Canteen, the menu doesn’t just let diners know how much a dish costs. But they can also check its carbon footprint.

How does the restaurant do it? To calculate the footprint for each item, The Canteen sent its recipes and the source of the ingredients to a specialised company called MyEmissions. It is able to calculate the carbon impact by taking into account farming, processing, transport and packaging.

Some examples include:  1. The carrot and beetroot pakora with yoghurt sauce is responsible for just 16 grams of CO2 emissions 2. The aubergines with a miso and harissa sauce with tabbouleh and Zaatar toast caused 675 grams of carbon dioxide 


