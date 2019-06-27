When tapioca is king

Bindu B is hard at work, peeling and slicing tapioca by the basketful, while Kumari S and Omana R spread the slices on a mat. “They have to be out in the sun by 9 am, so they dry by the end of the day and don’t darken,” says Omana.

In a corner, Sujitha V and Selvi A are labelling packets of sweets and savouries such as mixture, madhura seva and murukku. “The sev is made from tapioca. The madhura seva and murukku are also made from tapioca,” says Kumari. The women, all neighbours, are part of a Kudumbashree unit from Poozhanad, adding value to the common tuber.

Says Bindu, “The five of us rear poultry, cows and goats, and also do a bit of small-scale farming as part of various Kudumbashree projects. When we heard of a training programme in turning tubers into value-added products offered by ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), we decided to enrol for it.”

Techno Incubation Centre funded by Small Farmers Agri-business Consortium, Department of Agriculture, Kerala, started functioning in January 2015. CTCRI has trained nearly 2,000 farmers and entrepreneurs through their in-house campus training programmes.

The hands-on course teaches participants how to make a wide range of eats from the tuber, from pasta and noodles to pakkavada and diamond cuts.

Says Dr Sajeev MS, principal scientist and head of Crop Utilisation Division, ICAR-CTCRI, Sreekariyam, “Although it is often dismissed as a poor man’s crop, there is unrealised potential in turning tubers into high-end food products. At the training session, we demonstrate how to make various value-added food products: different kinds of chips, good-quality flours, snacks, pasta, noodles, extruded products, and how to pack them in attractive ways.”

Healthy attempt Thrissur-based Ramesh Menon says it was an observation on how the youth was addicted to packaged junk food that led him to start Brahma Indic Nutriments.

Since noodles and pasta are extremely popular now, he and his friends decided to try and develop a substitute from tapioca flour. “Maida (refined flour) is a silent killer, as it can lead to bad cholesterol, resulting in many health problems. We attended a course offered by the CTCRI and took the licence to use the technology to develop a range of cassava-based food products,” says Ramesh, over the phone from Thrissur.

“It was a challenge to not add maida to make our noodles and pastas pliable; KP Sudheer of University of Calicut suggested we use guaran (a carbohydrate extracted from guar beans) and black chickpea flour as replacement,” he adds.

Right now, Brahma Indic Nutriments offers easy-to-cook pasta and noodles under the name Nutri pasta and Nutri noodles. “It’s like those five-minute pastas and noodle packets one gets in the market, only ours is gluten-free. They also come with seasoning packets like the others,” says Ramesh.

The company also produces millet puttu, chips and pakkavada, all cassava-based. It currently sells online and through Amazon, and there are plans to retail in mega stores soon.

The Kudumbashree women have taken a few tapioca farms in and around their neighbourhood on a short-term lease. “We usually buy 100 kilograms of tapioca twice a week from these farms,” says Bindu. The tapioca is peeled, cleaned, sliced and dried to make puttu podi or the flour needed to make the snacks. Some are parboiled in salt with a pinch of turmeric and dried to make vattu kappa or vattal.

To make the flour first, the women carry the dried tapioca to CTCRI. After paying a fee, they use the flour mill to make the flour. While half the flour is kept as puttu podi, the rest goes through a dry blender which mixes the various dry ingredients required for the snacks.

A kneading machine makes the dough, which then goes into a “snack-making machine with different types of jalis (patterned nets) suitable for making various snacks.” After frying in deep fat fryers, the snacks are packed and sealed.

The goods, marketed under the name Nandhanam, are supplied to shops in and around their neighbourhood. Bindu’s husband, an autorickshaw driver, also supplies them to general stores around Medical College.

Entering the tapioca snack market A medical transcriptionist turned entrepreneur, Leksmi R makes a plethora of snacks from tapioca too. The youth, she says, are moving away from traditional snacks. “And to win them back, we too have to upgrade, be it in terms of introducing innovative products, flavours or packaging.”

Leksmi, who attended the course at CTCRI, says she smelt a business opportunity during the workshop. She buys tapioca from the institutes’s farm. While she usually processes 50 kg of tapioca twice a month to make the flour for her snacks, she turns 300 kg of tapioca into puttu podi once in two months. She does the peeling, slicing, cleaning of the tapioca all on her own. “As I do not have any space in my residence to dry the slices, I use the institutes’s electrical dryer. I also use their flour mill, kneading machine and fryer,” says Leksmi.

Lekshmi who brands her goods under Lekshmi Snacks, supplies her snacks such as oma podi, pakkavada and murukku and puttu podi at stores in and around her residence at Kazhakuttam.

A recent fair organised by Kudumbashree gave them a boost in sales, as customers have started placing orders directly. “In fact, quite a few of our clientèle come home to pick up the goods,” says Kumari.

The women hope to eventually own the machines needed to make the snacks and start a store of their own.

“Our husbands are daily wage labourers. We women are working hard to make ends meet. We have school-going children and we want the best for them; we don’t mind going that extra mile for them. All of us begin our day at dawn; after finishing our household chores we start work. While the peeling, slicing and drying happens in the morning, the packing and labelling is usually done at night. As fried snacks are extremely popular, we make them every 15 days,” says Bindu, as she continues peeling and slicing, even as the rest of the group goes about their respective tasks.

“Our trainees can use various facilities at our techno incubation centre for a fee based on the unit they want to use, the number of hours required, the kind of supervision needed... We have a flour production unit, a snack food manufacturing unit, fried chips manufacturing unit and pasta-making unit. While we allow them to use some of the machines on their own, others need supervision. By trying their hand at it without much investment as they are using our facility, they will be able to judge if it is a feasible business venture. Those who feel that it is, can either continue using our facility for a certain period or buy the technology from us,” says Sajeev.

And while one can use any tuber, be it sweet potato, arrowroot, or colocasia to make the food products, most people prefer using tapioca as it is easily available, easy to process and cost-effective.

The training fee is ₹325 per person and is a one-day programme. Email: director.ctcri@icar.gov.in