This Ramzan, head on an iftar trail in Chennai

March 29, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

Taibah

Launched in December 2019, Taibah serves Mumbai-style Arabian non-vegetarian food, and here you can taste haleem through the year. Sufiyan Merchant, the proprietor, was born and raised in Saudi Arabia. When he came to Chennai to pursue his Engineering degree, he loved the people and the city so much that he set up a business of importing dates and home furnishings here. “Being passionate about food, I launched Yallla Pizza, which was an instant hit, and Taibah.

During the pandemic, our iftar menu was limited, but this year we are planning to serve a wide range of Ramzan specials,” says Sufiyan. Here, there are four types of iftar takeaway boxes, starting at ₹250 onwards. The best-sellers are Mumbai-style biryanis and kandi chicken, shahi chicken cheese roll and crispy thread chicken.

“Our sheek kebabs, mutton nahari, and boneless chicken tikkas are fast-selling items and We also offer Chennai-style biryani,” he says. As their dine-in space is limited, they have set up a takeaway counter outside.

@Taibah, Egmore. Iftar counter from 4pm. Call 8828360426

Abids

Abids Abids has been offering an iftar menu since 2016. The highlight is their bazaar, where snacks, nombu kanji, and haleem takeaway counters are set up in front of the restaurant. Snacks this year include Moroccan chicken koftas, Mexican mutton sheek kebabs and crumb fried chicken.“Since the fasting period is during summer, we are offering watermelon and lemon mint juice,” says Abid Zahid, the proprietor.

Try their popular nombu kanji and creamy haleem; they make 500 kilograms of it every day during this season. New additions this year are Moroccan chicken kofta, crumb fried chicken, and Mexican mutton sheek kebab. Mutton mandi is also on their menu, but it available only on pre-order. Their dessert menu includes China grass pudding and tender coconut pudding, apart from their most popular ande ka meeta and kubani ka meeta.

@Abids, Spur Tank Road, iftar buffet dinner is between 6.20pm and 8pm, and the bazaar is open from 4pm. Call 98412 84703

When in Mannady

Mannady is roughly divided into three territories by locals: Eidgah Mosque, Mamour Mosque and Mannady street. The entrance from Angappan Naicken Street is the preferred route to enter the Eidgah Mosque neighbourhood. In the evenings it is busy with waves of people queuing outside almost every stall. Haleem is not found this side of the city. Instead, it is the nombu kanji (porridge made of rice, lentils and mutton or chicken keema), which is commonly consumed in Tamil Nadu to break the fast.

Every inch of Mannady is covered with makeshift shops at this time of the year, and the air is fragrant with the scent of fried food. Tawakkal Fast Food is sought after for its cutlets and maasi vada (dried tuna fish granlues mixed with channa dal and spices and deep fried). The restaurant Hatimy’s marks the entrance to Mannady street. Mohammed Patel Mustansir, the proprietor, says their team of 20 starts work at 6am, and is ready to serve by 4pm. Their best­selling items are crispy chicken and salli chicken, closely followed by chicken cream cutlet and chicken Arabian roll.

Here’s our tip on how to dodge the crowds at Firdous Bakery near Eidgah Mosque. Visit the Broadway branch of the same brand, which is less crowded. Firdous is popular for its rose milk and other refreshing sherbets. During Ramzan, they set up a special fried snacks counter.

Interestingly, at Mannady, you can also find pushcarts selling Ramadan snacks and sweets, and you may end up discovering some unique dishes among them.

Mezze

This Mediterranean restaurant has introduced iftar kits this year. Co­founder Anush Rajesekaran says they offer three boxes this year, with prices ranging from ₹499 to ₹599. This includes chicken mandi, shammi kebab and their popular shawarma rolls, served along with maamoul, which are cookies stuffed with dates, and sherbet. They also have a vegetarian iftar box option, packed with a vegetable mandi, kebab and shawarma roll. Mezze, Alwarpet, dine-­in and takeaway. Call 7604853796.

Pista House

Pista House has been setting up haleem take away counters in the city since 2015, and this year they have launched the vegetarian haleem. Syed Ali, the proprietor, says, “After much R&D, we have developed vegetarian haleem that is made of mixed vegetables, such as carrots, beans and dry fruits. We’ve managed to get the same texture as that of meat haleem.” The vegetarian haleem is available only on Sundays at their Royapettah outlet.

Pista House, multiple outlets across the city. Call: 9789060918.