This Ramzan, Chennai offeres Arabain, Hyderabadi, Vegan Iftar boxes and some restaurants have special Arabian menu during this period

March 20, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Abid’s

Executive chef Mohammed Nizamudeen has introduced a few new items for Ramzan such as the Turkish lamb adona kebab, Russian cutlets, chicken cheese cigars and peri peri grilled chicken. The Arabian-style kebabs and snacks are the popular items. Abid Zahid, who runs the restaurant, says “This year we are providing vada along with nombu kanji as it is a popular combo in Tamil Nadu.” They continue to offer an iftar buffet, as well as a spacious prayer hall. Abids adds that each year, they sell over 500 kilograms of haleem per day during Ramzan. This creamy mutton haleem is so popular that people buy it in party packs of three kilos. “Until recently, we used to fly down chefs from Hyderabad to prepare haleem and Hyderabadi food. But now, we have a team of cooks from Hyderabad in-house permanantly. Our Signature Mutton Haleem is prepared by Chef Mojahid Khan, under the supervision of our executive chef,” says Abid. They also have iftar takeaway boxes. End with their marasi Arabic pancakes made with honey and dates. Keeping with tradition, they continue to offer an Iftar buffet (₹699 per person) as well as a spacious prayer hall seperately for men and women.

Abids is on Spurtank Road. To pre-book the Iftar buffet and order take away boxes, call: 9841284703

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambur Canteen

The Ambur Canteen, which showcases home-style Ambur food, has joined the bandwagon of places that serve iftar specials in the city. One of the co-owners of Ambur Canteen, Mohamed Samee, says, “The menu that has been curated is exactly what families in Ambur break their fasts with.” The menu includes mutton keema kanji, mutton biryani, Ambur bade (vada), chicken roll, chicken cutlet, bread halwa and a mocktail. All this is priced at ₹500.

Ambur Canteen, Habibullah Road, T Nagar. To pre-order, call 8925142541.

Hatimy’s

Well known for its iftar snacks for over 10 years, Hatimy’s draws large crowds every evening during this season. Owner Mohammed Patel says, “Out of the 28 items on our menu, crispy chicken is the hottest selling item followed closely by chicken candy kebab and chicken cheese sandwich.” The price range starts from ₹35 and goes upto a maximum of ₹150. The mango pudding is the most popular dessert on its menu. Try and get there early to avoid crowds.

Hatimy’s, Mannady Street. From 3pm to 11.30pm. For details, call 9790952531

Taibah

Taibah sells haleem year-round and not just during Ramzan, offering it in quantities of 200 grams, 400 grams, and 1 kilogram tub options through the month. They have been in the city for five years and have a special Ramzan iftar snack menu called talan featuring dishes like chicken and mutton keema samosas, chicken chutney kebab, Russian kebab and more. “We have set up a display of all the snacks outside the outlet in the evening, starting from 3pm for customers to choose from. We also prepare chicken and mutton biryani for the season,” says Sufiyan Merchant, the proprietor.

Taibah, Sait Colony, Egmore. Available from 3pm. For orders, call 8828360426

Zaitoon Signature

Zaitoon Signature’s Ramadan Nights offers a serene hangout spot, complete with cups of masala tea. Their a la carte menu is quite exhaustive with over 110 items including haleem, snacks, tea, Malabar snacks and some of the signature Zaitoon dishes. They have live counters for fried chicken with mac and cheese, bhuna ghost pav, kanthari prawn skewer, gnocchi and much more, says Shameer Hameedali, operations manager. Their iftar boxes contain a milk shake, tawa roll, chicken kizhi porotta and more

Zaitoon Signature Ramadan Night at its Nungambakkam outlet is open from 4.30pm to 1am. Iftar boxes are available from 4pm to 7pm and are priced at ₹550. Call 7092322223

Palmshore

The recently opened outlet of Palmshore, Anna Nagar, offers a lavish Ramadan buffet spread. The menu features dishes such as Haleem, Nombu Kanji, Tari Kanji, juices, salads, Malabar snacks like kai pola, mutta pathil, chattipathiri, biriyani and mandi varieties, breads and a wide range of desserts. Their Iftar take away box (₹649) contains Mutton Mandi, Idiyappam, Chicken Biryani, mutton samosa, Nombu Kanji, mutton Haleem, dejaj wrap, dejaj al-Faham, fruit mocktail, cut fruits, fruit custard and water bottle.

Palmshore, Anna Nagar. The Buffet is between 6.30 PM till 8.00 PM. The buffet is priced at ₹849 plus tax. Iftar box is available from 3 to 7 pm and is priced at ₹649. For bookings, call: 9176442244

Matsya

This year for the first time, Matsya, the popular vegetarian restaurant is offering a Ramzan buffet spread and it will featuring 24 Arabian dishes. “Our chef Boo Kannan who was extensively trained in the Gulf region for many years has reimagined popular Arabian dishes, and made them vegetarian,” says Ram Bhat of Matsya. Chef Kannan says that in addition to Arabian coffee or qahwa, there will be nombu kanji as well as a mezze platter, falafel, and a vegetable mandi. Try the Arabic dal, vegetable salan and an assortment of Arabic breads such as sesame bread, coconut raisin bread and kuboos. For dessert, there is saffron rice kheer.

The Arabic Food Festival is on till March 24, at its Adyar and T Nagar branches, for lunch and dinner. Buffet costs ₹680 per person. For details, call 8610171993

Eko-Lyfe

Jignesh Pujara, founder of Ekolyfe, has put together a vegan Iftar box for Ramadan. “We introduced Iftar boxes two years ago and has been well recieved during Ramadan. Recognizing the growing demand, especially from non-vegetarian individuals seeking vegan options, we expanded our offerings. Our iftar boxes are popular choice for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike,” says Jignesh. The box has 12 items and the highlights are PBC Tawa Biryani (made with plant based Chicken ), Tzatziki, PBC drumsticks, falafel, cous cous salad, whole wheat pita bread, brinjal curry and tandai shake.

Eko-Lyfe is at Ananda Rd, Alwarpet Available from 4 pm onwards. Vegan Iftar take away box (for two) is priced at ₹ 999. To pre-order, call: , 9840021892

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.