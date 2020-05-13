Distributing essentials and developing indoor games

Bengaluru-based not for profit organisation Anthill Creations, which works with the underprivileged communities to help build DIY sustainable playgrounds for children, has been helping communities in need during lockdown. They are also working on solutions for children to play and learn in their homes and schools during the lockdown and after.

Pooja Rai, founder and CEO of Anthill Creations, says: “I studied architecture from IIT Kharagpur in 2015 and it was there that I came up with the idea for Anthill. In 2015, I shifted to Bengaluru. At Anthill, we ensure that children have access to play. We upcycle waste material such as tyres and drums, and design and build play equipment for government schools. We also transform dried lakes and dump yards into playgrounds. With COVID-19 different communities reached out to us asking for help because they were hardly making any money. We started crowdfunding for our campaign on Milaap and Give India, and we have raised more than ₹5.5 lakhs. We reached out to our friends, family and other networks. We did a need analysis to identify communities who required essentials. We worked with NGOs such as B.PAC and Let’s Be The Change to identify where there is more need. Our team does the purchasing, packaging and distribution. We have made a list of a group of non-profits and individuals. We have a list of the communities we have visited, that is constantly updated. ”

Anthill Creations provide two kits—food kits and medical essentials. “The food kits consists of five kilograms rice, one kilogram rava , one kilogram dal, one kilogram sugar, one litre cooking oil, one kilogram salt, chilli powder,and sambar powder. The health kits comprise reusable cloth, four masks, sanitizers or soaps, and one packet of sanitary pads,” says Pooja.

She adds: “We have also come up with a new product called Play in a Box, which has games which children can play indoors in the safety of their home. They need not just look at screens and it will help in their holistic development and family bonding.

“We are also maintaining social distancing, proper hygiene and creating awareness about the same when visiting various communities for distribution,” says Pooja