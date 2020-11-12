This Deepavali, order in

12 November 2020 14:16 IST

Too busy to plan a Deepavali meal? Restaurants are curating festive boxes that you can order from home. This year, if you cannot go to the ladoos, the ladoos will come to you

Paya meets samosas

The chefs at Malgudi, Hotel Savera have put together a Diwali Kari Virunthu for lunch, with sufficient portions to serve two to three people.

The menu comprises mutton biryani, prawn masala, vanjiram meen varuval, leg piece pepper chicken, nandu samosa, paya curry, idiyappam, brinjal curry, ghee Mysore pak. Available on November 14 only.

Price: ₹1,695, all inclusive.

Call: 9710947361

A celebratory tray

The Bayleaf has unleashed a range of meal boxes for both takeaway and dine-in. There are three categories: homely (everyday food such as chicken curry, paneer paturi, dhabewali dal), indulgent (festive food such as aloo baja, aloo posto, methi chicken gravy) and feast (specials such as mixed grilled veg with paneer kebab, barbecue mango chicken kebab, kawsha murghi).

Each box serves two, and has North Indian (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) and authentic Bengali (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) options. The combo includes two freshly prepped and sealed five-partition trays. You can book your order via the app or website: www.thebayleaf.in

Price: ₹699 to ₹1,379

Call: 28114557

A kung pao soiree

Qmin has curated dishes from signature Taj restaurants, for its Grand Diwali Soiree, on till November 15.

A Soiree special menu also awaits guests who dine in at Taj, Vivanta and SeleQtions hotels. Hara mattar bhutta, lasooni makai palak, sliced kung pao chicken, murgh dum biryani, gilafi gosht seekh kebab and much more are on the menu.

You can book your set menu order on the Qmin app.

Price: ₹2,500 upwards, serves two.

Call: 18002667476.

Motichoor doughnuts

Mad Over Donuts has a limited edition range of doughnuts; three flavours that compliment the celebrations.

Choose from Divine motichoor (dipped in white chocolate and filled with motichoor crumble); Delightful Kathli (dark chocolate doughnut filled with kaju katli chocolate ganache) or Soanpapdi pataka (dipped in milk chocolate and filled with soan papdi chocolate ganache). They also have The Signature Box of Bites, with 18 bite-sized doughnuts and chocolates.

Delivered via Zomato or Swiggy, till November 17.

Price: ₹105

Website: www.madoverdonuts.com

Inventive Indian gyoza

The chefs at The Park Chennai have curated a meal box of contemporary Indian festive dishes, an inventive take on Indian flavours with global accents. Choose from offerings such as masala arancini croquettes, mushroom and jalapeno gyoza, gunpowder-crusted grilled pinjalo snapper, water chestnut-stuffed baby potatoes, tadka kadhi and kataifi boondi entremet. The meal box is available for lunch and dinner, till November 21.

Price: ₹1,899 for a meal box for two.

Call: 9884401601

Belly boy comes home

Chef Gokul Prashanth and his team at Belly Boy are set to dish out vegetarian fare this Deepavali.

Price: ₹150 per box

Call: 9962014707