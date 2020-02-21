Raahi's menu is a refreshing take on Indian cuisine

The menu at Raahi centres around Indian fare with a predominant focus on the use of local ingredients to enhance the flavour of each dish. From the snacks and starters to the main course, the spread here covers quite a bit of India’s culinary diversity.

The topli paneer chaat is one of their signature creations as is the sattu kachori. The paneer is made inhouse and its quality shows in its velvety texture. The use of sattu or millets and pulses to make the kachori results in a rather subtle taste difference, though perhaps only the most discerning maybe able to spot it.

Textures of mushrooms is a happy assortment of shitake, elephant ear, button and other mushrooms, each prepared to highlight their distinctive tastes.

Non-vegetarians should try the avarekalu beans and shrimp sukka. This homely dish of butter beans and shrimp lightly sauteed with fresh herbs and tomatoes, served with pav freshly toasted with butter would be a winner in summer or winter.

The pandi pork spare ribs are succulent and tender, the use of a knife is superfluous. Though yak cheese datchi served with tingmo-gurung bread, from the north eastern parts of the country, is a vegetarian dish, it is recommended for all, courtesy the balance of flavours as well as its lightness on the palate.

Slightly seasoned ghee idiyappams (string hoppers from Kerala) go equally well with the kalan kuzhambu (mushroom gravy dish from Tamil Nadu) as well as a meat dish; both variants are available here.

Items like the duck do pyaaza accompanied by a figs and date naan or the dak bungalow dal served with beetroot oil or the kheema and quail ghotala or the bheja fry and crisp dosa combination, certainly pique one’s interest, there’s only just so much one can try at a single sitting.

The ambience is casual chic and the food is gorgeously plated.

In keeping with the theme, the cocktails at Raahi have been segmented under the five tattva elements of earth, water, fire, air and ether. The huti — bacardi with red wine reduction and lemon juice accentuated with candied ginger — is for the fiery, while those feeling airy could go for the pavitr — a wonderful combination of Chivas, peanut butter, fresh cream and redberry puree — sort of like a spohisticated Snickers shake for grown-ups served in a golden goblet. And whether undecided or not, try the shaantras that falls under ether. It is a marvellous blend of gin, coffee liqueur, kewra water presented with a delightful dusting of vanilla talc; you’ll be forgiven for smacking your lips and ordering another.

To round off your meal and drinks, the coconut dessert is suggested — it is light and not too sweet, a fitting end to a sumptuous meal.