Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend

April 16, 2022 09:10 IST

Easter treats

Suzy Q, Queens Road, will have a special food and cocktail menu, which will be served on April 16 and 17, between noon and 12.30 am. There will be dishes like roasted chermoula chicken, garlic lamb parma, mushroom bitterballen and Easter egg Royalé to name a few.

Call 4725 0088 for details.

***

There will be a range of traditional Easter dishes at Fox in the Field. You will be spoilt for choice with a vast range from malted maple waffles, bananas foster, herb-crusted prime ribs and hot cross buns, chocolate eggs. The menu will be on offer on April 17 from 12 pm to 3.30 pm.

***

Stage talks

Watch a musical comedy Aaeen, in various languages, which will be staged on April 16 at Rangashankara. There will be two shows, at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. The play is written by Amitosh Nagpal, Sarah Mariam, Purva Naresh, Varun Grover and Lawai Bembem. Directed by Atul Kumar, the play will be staged by The Company Theatre.

For details log on to thecompanytheatre.net

***

Kayapalat is a Hindi comedy from Kalāyan Theatre Group. The play, written and directed by Mathura Kalauny, will be staged at Prabhath Kaladwaraka, Koramangala on April 16.

Tickets, priced at ₹ 300, will be available on bookmyshow.