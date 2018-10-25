Madurai mixes its Christmas cake

It’s an afternoon swathed in mild sunlight; corporate and in-house guests, special invitees, the team of chefs and other staff gather by the poolside in Hotel Courtyard by Marriott. The season’s songs play in the background. Amidst much fanfare, everybody ties aprons, wears gloves and sports Santa caps to bond in the festive cheer.

With the just-concluded Dussehra festivities and Deepavali a few days away, the traditional cake mixing ceremony kick starts the festivities for Christmas. Forty kilos of dry fruits and nuts laid out in a colourful pattern are rolled in on a wooden trolley. People roll up their sleeves and dig into the pile of sliced, chopped and grated cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, raisins, red and black currants, glazed red cherries, tutti-frutti, apricots, figs, prunes and dry ginger chips. A special masala made with powdered cardamom, cinnamon and cloves is added to the mixture as the hands move in synchronisation. There is laughter all around. Even strangers exchange gentle banter recalling their experiences from previous years and stories behind cake mixing.

“The idea is to spread some sunshine moments,” says executive chef Somasundaram G, as he waves to uncork the liquor bottles. And into the mixture flows 12 bottles of whisky, six bottles each of rum and brandy and one bottle each of beer and vodka. The mixing now reaches a spirited level with hands kneading the concoction in rhythm. The mixing gains momentum as they crush, pat, flip, toss, press and over turn the ingredients.

“It is best to do the cake mixing early in order to enable all the flavours to soak in properly for the correct texture and taste,” says Somasundaram. Pastry chef Dheenadayalan adds: “The fruits will add an element of natural sweetness while the rich dark colour and intense flavour will come from the liquor.”

The process of cake mixing is believed to be the harbinger of good times, according to Saravana Kumar B G, the F&B Manager. “We involve as many people as possible as the ritual is an occasion to look forward to and is associated with camaraderie.” And the process of cake mixing is carried out in true team spirit.

After about an hour, the fruits are put in a large steel air tight container to allow the flavours to soak in and mature. “We will rest it till mid-December,” says Somasundaram. The mixture will yield 100 kilograms of plum cake. It will be sold in moulds of half kilogram at ₹600 plus tax through the hotel’s outlet.

“Each day in December, we will take out some of portion of mixture and blend it with an equal quantity of cake batter consisting of flour, butter, powdered sugar and beaten eggs and bake the special plum cake,” says Dheenadayalan. Guests can taste the cake at the Christmas eve dinner or Christmas lunch buffet. “It is an energy food; a cup of tea is not complete without a slice of plum cake during the season,” he adds.

Although Christmas is two months away, the invitees have a gala time and disperse with the intoxicating aroma of the plum cake in the air. And the hope that the cake will rise beautifully.