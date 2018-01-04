Before popcorn became part of the show

Even as Urvasi cooked the much-debated murungakkai sambhar on screen in 1983's Mundhanai Mudichu and as S.V.Ranga Rao playing Gadothkajan in 1957's Mayabazaar devoured a massive feast, the film-goers watched it with the good old mutta bonda in hand, munching on the snack's crispy outer-coat and the soft boiled egg inside. Watching a movie in Madurai's age-old cinema halls used to be incomplete without the typical snack items sold in the canteens. Rural and simple in character but steeped in taste were the arisi murukku and mutta bonda, that made the brief interval all worthy. The murukku was different from the varieties one got in shops outside, with a spiky wheel-like design and orange in colour.

“Food inside cinema halls was an integral part of the movie-going experience. There were no multiplexes or plush restaurants back then. We had to somehow attract the audience with innovative and appealing snacks,” says P Arumugam, whose father M. Pandian ran canteens in over 40 theatres across Madurai region.

“Initially, when the touring talkies were prevalent, chikki varieties like kadalai mittai and thean mittai were popular. Later, came the bonda and vada, which we further replaced with cakes and puffs. When the culture of cinema-going was at the zenith, Madurai had roughly 350 theatres. Amongst them, we ran the canteen at the star halls like Chinthamani, Cine-mini, New Cinema, Alankar and few others. We were among the pioneers to introduce popcorn and cone-ice cream in the theatres. My father was popularly known as 'stall Pandian'.”

As popcorn became the craze of theatre-goers in the early 90s, the snacks of yesteryears lost it. “We used to do small innovations like adding a bit of coconut oil in the popper and sprinkling chat masala for the flavour. The interval was just 15 minutes and the challenge was to do brisk business in short time. The canteen vendors would walk in between rows inside the hall with trays laden with snacks,” says Ramanathan, who worked as a confirming agent for theatres. “Before the advent of bottled drinks like Torino or Bovonto, we used to serve sherbet in glasses at the canteen. With colourful essence and flavours, that was a hit among children then.”

Over the years burgers, pizzas and fast-food varieties have taken over. “Variety is the key today and people want something different each time,” says S Mani Varma, managing partner of Mani Impala Multiplex, where the canteen is being transformed into a full-fledged food court. “The profile of the food items has changed a lot. It's more about indulgence and hence, we plan to offer anything from quick-pecks to a proper dinner. For most people, coming out for a movie also means eating out. So currently, we take food orders while booking tickets and serve it inside the hall.”

“Though the number of theatres have reduced, the competition is still fierce. We need to stand out and snacks is definitely one way of doing it,” feels David Thayan M, Unit Manager, Inox Leisure Ltd. “For instance, on our menu, nachos and caramel popcorn are fast moving items as it's still a rarity in Madurai. Though much of the menu is standardised across our outlets, we also accommodate something local that bears the flavour of the city. We have items like masala fried bread and vegetable fried bun which are popular street-food items here.”

If there's a theatre snack with a star value, then it's the 'Cinepriya cone-ice' which was once a sought-after item on the menu at the legendary multiplex. “Cinema Starlwarts like MGR and Kamal Hassan were big fans of our ice cream. Whenever they used to visit the theatre for movie promotions, they would ask for it,” says Abishek Eashwaran, Managing Partner, Priya Enterplex. The canteen here offers a wide range of snacks but the highlight are the mutta bonda and rose milk. “I have tried to revive and reintroduce the signature items in the menu after a decade. The rose milk apart from fresh fruit juices were once a speciality in our theatre canteen. I have tried to retain the same taste and consistency of the rose milk so that it reminds people of the olden days.”