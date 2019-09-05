Rasam gazpacho and couscous on a leaf

Chefs these days enjoy playing with ingredients, textures and flavours to break the predictability of what’s served in a sadya. Atelier by Ambrosia has decided to spice things up by blending tradition and modernity in the same menu for their 21-course Onasadya. So, think Kerala cocktail plantain chips, mint and coconut avial, Rasam gazpacho... served on a banana leaf.

But, not all the dishes are foreign to the taste buds. There are a few dishes that are quintessentially Malayali in taste such as the thoran (vegetable or prawn), inji curry, parippu, sambar, and buttermilk.

Teatime snacks, bondas (plantain or chicken and plantain) and hot pockets (spiced potato and mozarella or kheema and peas), may look out of place on the leaf, but lent the feast a hearty touch.

Apart from red rice, the restaurant serves handmade spätzle (German pasta) with a choice of vegetarian amok or squid amok and spiced couscous with rasam gazpacho.

Sadya served at Atelier by Ambrosia | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

As an Onasadya is incomplete without its payasams, the chefs at Atelier dish out a basil and jaggery payasam and a butterfly pea payasam.

Says Chingy Patel, executive chef of Atelier: “One can have a traditional Onasadya at most restaurants. We wanted to offer our customers something different; we wanted to tickle and expand their culinary tastebuds by introducing dishes such as spätzle, amok and couscous.”

The special sadya will be served at the restaurant from September 7 to September 13. It is ₹699 (all inclusive) for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian sadyas. Time: 12 noon to 4 pm.

Contact: 0471-2533339