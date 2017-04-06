Fishing on a leaf

Even after 40 years, the scene is still the same at the iconic Mubarak Hotel, nestled in the centuries-old Chala Bazaar in Thiruvananthapuram. It’s nearly 1 pm and the no-frills restaurant is packed with customers. Among them are college students, women, politicians, Secretariat employees, office goers with their ties loosened, head-load workers in their distinctive blue shirts, families and even senior citizens, who you wouldn’t think could make it up the double flight of stairs. In the queue that stretches down the street, are dozens of others, even as the fragrance of freshly fried seafood wafts out of the kitchen tantalising senses.

What’s drawn them all here is the restaurant’s signature (and only) dish — rice with fish fry/curry, served on a banana leaf. It’s a classic, well-loved combo, a favourite of just about every true-blue Malayali, and has spawned a slew of similar eateries. Keeping the meal unique for the hungry hordes is P Salauddin, the genial 65-year-old owner of the joint.

To think that he started the business when he was 25, in a hut at the same spot selling tapioca and fish curry, primarily to small-time vendors and workers in the market, is hard to imagine. “The restaurant used to be called ‘chetta kada’ then, a chetta kudil in local parlance. Now, ‘chetta’ can also mean a lowlife in Malayalam. As the business flourished and I started being recognised on the streets, people started commenting, ‘De pokunnu chetta! (There goes the lowlife!). It was imperative that I give a proper name to the restaurant,” he says, with a guffaw. “Also, it was around the same time that I started paying tax, and it was necessary to give the restaurant a name.”

On the must-visit list

The thatched roof later became a tin roof, and today, the newly-renovated Mubarak Hotel, which can seat about 150, is the favourite dining destination for the city’s foodies, who don’t mind venturing deep into Ruby Nagar, a congested alley and slumming it out on metal stools (no, there are no chairs!) to dine. That the restaurant is on the must-visit list for visitors to the city is evident at the cashier’s table itself. It’s where Salauddin keeps his collection of currency notes, including Saudi Arabian riyals, Qatari riyals, UAE dirhams, Indonesian rupiahs, Thai bahts, Malaysian ringgits... and even a Ghanaian cedi and a Venezuelan bolivar or two.

“The currency notes were given to me by my customers. Sometimes a note or the other takes the fancy of a collector or a customer and I let them have it. I know I’ll get more! I don’t like revealing who has dined here, other than to say, almost all celebrities have. If they can’t physically come to the restaurant, they order takeaway,” says Salauddin, while handing out the change and chatting with acquaintances.

‘Freshness is our USP’

The restaurant’s USP, he says, is the freshness of its seafood. “We serve only the catch of the day. I personally buy it from local fishermen in Vizhinjam, Valiyathura, Vettukad and other nearby beaches. It’s straight from the sea to our kitchen, and the produce is not even kept on ice, to ensure it doesn’t lose flavour.”

As soon as a customer is seated, he gets a banana leaf onto which go a selection of vegetarian sides, plus a generous helping of steamed tapioca. Along with this are a couple of bowls of curry and a fish gravy. A customer gets to choose from at least eight varieties of fried fish — seer fish, tuna, trevally, anchovies, mackerel, pomfret, prawns and shrimp. Spicy and crisp, each is a wonderful example of traditional Kerala cooking.

“Our aim is to bring out the natural flavour of the fish. As such, we have separate masalas for each variety. The basic marinade, however, is crushed ginger-garlic, egg, chilli, spices and yoghurt. Also, we deep fry the fish, just so that it’s nice and crispy on the outside and succulent and moist on the inside,” explains Salauddin.

In the evenings, the menu is limited, and there will only be ari pathiri or chappati and whatever is leftover from lunch, plus anchovy curry and fry. Time to go fishing!

In this weekly column, we peep into the histories of some of the most iconic restaurants