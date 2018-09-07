From engineer to kadalai mittai maker

When B Stalin planned to visit his nephew P Yuvadhan, he wanted to get him something nice to eat. The embedded systems engineer, who was into R&D with an electronic bike-maker, recalls how he didn’t want to buy anything processed, and the peanut candy available in stores did not make the cut.

“I wanted to give him a taste of what I enjoyed as a kid,” says the 31-year-old, who cherished the taste of authentic peanut candy from his younger days. “I thought, why not make it myself?”

To do so, he set out to try peanut candy made in cities and small towns across South Tamil Nadu. “I spent six months meeting people who made the mittai,” he says. Kovilpatti, Sattur, Sivakasi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, and Dharmapuri (here, the candy was called malatta)… he says that peanut candy in each city tasted different. “This was due to the way it was made, and mainly, the taste of peanuts grown in the regions.”

He met some interesting people along the way; and even came across a village called Elayirampannai in Virudhunagar, in which the chief livelihood was manufacturing scales, knives, and other paraphernalia used in the peanut candy-making process.

“Koodalingam, a friend’s father who’s based in Thanjavur, helped me a great deal. He shared his knowledge from 35 years of mittai making,” says Stalin. His business took off from here.

But instead of the jaggery that most peanut candy-makers use, he used karupatti, palm jaggery. “Most sweets made before the 1960s had karupatti in them,” he says. Naturally, so did the peanut candies of the past.

Stalin set up a unit at Kariapatti near Madurai in 2015. Today, his brand, called MotherWay Karuppati Kadalai Mittai, is available at 160 organic shops in the State, including Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, besides Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

He has a team of six people working at his unit, and the entire process, right from frying the peanuts, to mixing, cutting, and packing, is done by hand. “We use a clay oven,” explains Stalin.

Karupatti peanut candy has the right amount of sweetness, and is a shade darker than the regular variety. Recently, Stalin launched a line of sweet balls, including peanut, white and black sesame seeds, and coconut, and a multi-grain version made of cashews, fried gram, and peanuts.

“Customers are even suggesting that I make lollipops for their toddlers,” he says. His candies are gaining popularity, and Stalin sees it as his bit for healthy snacks for today’s children. “It’s the Cuckoo Movement for Children (a Tiruvannamalai-based organisation that works with children) that got me thinking on these lines,” he says.

Now based in Madurai — where his wife Gowthami runs the packaging and despatch unit — Stalin markets through his Facebook page and also takes orders online.

He recently posted a photo of a wizened lady sieving sesame seeds. “She’s my grandmother Ilanji Ammal who’s 97 years old,” he says. “She wanted to give me a hand.”

For details, visit www.facebook.com/KaruppatiKadalaiMittai, or call 9994846491.